Homecoming calendar: Engage in activities to earn spirit points and win cash prizes

The 2019 Homecoming Committee is hosting a variety of events for students to participate in leading up to the Homecoming Dance on Oct. 11. The Homecoming theme for 2019 is “Into the Future.”

Students can sign up on the Student Activities website to compete in the spirit competition as a group or by themselves and earn spirit points by participating in this week’s activities. Some activities require two or more people as part of a team. A comprehensive spirit competition guidebook is available online. All the events are free to participate in except the Homecoming Dance.

Sign-up and participation deadlines for Homecoming royalty, office decoration and Minute to Win it has already passed.

Homecoming Royalty Nominations

When: Oct. 2

Where: Sign-ups have closed. Winners will be announced at the Homecoming Dance.

What: Two students of any gender will be recognized for their contributions to campus life. Students needed to be nominated by a UAA student organization, committee, residence hall, team or club. As part of the application, they were also required to write a two-page essay about their involvement with UAA and why they would be the best person to represent UAA. Each winner will receive a $100 cash prize. Winners will be chosen based on a point system that takes into account the Homecoming Dance attendance, an interview with the Homecoming Royalty Advisory Committee and student voting.

Office Decoration

When: Sept. 30-Oct. 4. The UAA Traditions Council began judging offices on Oct. 7.

Where: Participating offices.

What: Staff and faculty competed in the UAA Office Decoration Competition. Contestants were judged based on five categories: creativity, theme, originality, construction and spirit. The Royalty Choice Award will be given to the winner by members of the UAA Traditions Council. The winner of The Peoples’ Choice Award will be the office photo with the most likes on the UAA Office Decoration Competition Facebook page by Oct. 11.

Photo Scavenger Hunt

When: Oct. 4-10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Post your pictures with the #2019uaahomecoming hashtag on social media.

What: Participants will take pictures to fulfill fun and quirky requirements, such as the entire team eating from the same dog bowl or the entire team wearing kilts. All teams can win up to 50 spirit points during this event.

Shopping Cart Parade

When: Oct. 4-10. The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Where: The cart decoration station is located in the student lounge in the Student Union. The parade starts at the Student Union coffee shop lounge.

What: Participants creatively decorate a shopping cart provided by Carrs. The theme can be anything from a plane to spring. The organization with the winning cart will receive $50 and 40 spirit points. All participants will receive 10 spirit points.

Minute to Win it Gameshow

When: Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Where: Student Union Den

What: Groups played several minute-long games to compete for prizes. The participants played Bouncer, where they must bounce ping-pong balls into cups and Face the Cookie, where they must place a cookie on their forehead and get it to their mouth without using their hands. A full list of the games can be found in the spirit competition guidebook.

Canned Food Drive

When: Oct. 7-10, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Student Union Den

What: The Daily Den is accepting canned food donations to the Daily Den and UAA’s emergency food cache. Only approved items, such as canned soups, rice and instant coffee, will be accepted. Expired items or items in glass containers will also not be accepted. The student organization that donates the most items will receive $150. Five donated items are equivalent to one spirit point. There is no cap on how many spirit points can be earned. For a full list of approved items, visit the spirit competition guidebook.

Canoe Battleship

When: Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Seawolf Sports Complex pool.

What: Teams of at least three will attempt to sink opponents’ canoes using buckets of water and defend with shields. The competition will be played in a tournament format. Equipment will be provided. The winning team will be awarded $50 and 10 spirit points. All participants will receive five spirit points.

Nerdology Trivia Night

When: Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: Student Union Den

What: Teams of two or more will answer questions based on pop-culture, video games and comic books. The competition will involve audience interaction, such as attempting to say famous quotes as a character from another movie. A Nerdology promo video on YouTube provides an example of a previous Nerdology event. The winning team will receive 20 spirit points. All participants will receive 10 spirit points.

Homecoming Dance

When: Oct. 11, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center, tickets are available for $15 for students and $20 for guests on the UAATix website. Tickets will cost an additional $5 at the door. A UAA shuttle is available at the commons to transport attendees to and from the event.

What: A night of dancing hosted by USUAA. Homecoming royalty will be crowned and spirit competition winners will be presented with a $500 check. Student IDs are required and guests need a valid state ID.

Find out more about the homecoming activities on the Green & Gold News website.