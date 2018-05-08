High school runners, UAA recruits and Native Youth Olympics

Lauren Cuddihy is a member of the UAA track and field team.

As the month of April came and went, athletes all over the state stayed busy racing and competing.

High school

With the return of The Dome for the spring 2018 high school sports’ seasons, runners from around the Anchorage area enjoyed the luxury of beginning their season indoors and weeks before they were able to last year.



The season kicked off with the Pro/Whit Championships that took place at the beginning of the month, April 6 and 7. East High School took the overall win for the men while Chugiak reigned as the winner for the women.

Not far behind was Chugiak then Colony for the men, and Dimond and West for the women.

Several standout performances included Danial Bausch from Chugiak being less than a second away from the break the sub-2-minute barrier in the 800m, finishing in first out of 29 runners. Bausch also won the 1600 meters by nearly 10 seconds after finishing in 4 minutes and 25 seconds.

Hurdler Daryl Bushnell from East took the title for both 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles.

On the women’s side, Bailey Row of West Valley also took a double 800m and 1600m win, at 2:26 and 5:23, respectively.

From Dimond, Alissa Pili won back-to-back in shotput and discus.

Two weeks later, April 13 and 14, the eight local Anchorage schools returned to The Dome where East and Dimond took the overall wins on the men’s and women’s sides, respectively.

Sarah Robinson, South High, managed dual wins in the 100m (12.84) and 200m (26.68). Emily Walsh from Eagle River took home the 800m (2:32) and 3200m (11:34) titles.

On the men’s side, Colton Herman of East ran an 11.34 in the 100m and a 22.80 in the 200m to place No. 1 in each event.

For full results, visit www.athletic.net.

UAA

As the UAA athletic seasons came to an end, teams are already preparing for the upcoming year. Recruits have been pulled in and signed for nearly every team. The UAA teams that are a part of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, including cross country, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and track and field have already signed 15 people for the upcoming year.

Cross country has a variety of locals and out-of-staters including Jacob Moss (Galena, AK) and Declan Dammeyer (Anchorage, AK) as well as two Coloradans, Brock Helvey and Drew Johnson.

Volleyball, with the most current signees, has one local and six players from all over the country. Hannah Pembroke and Julia Izquierdo from California, Ellen Floyd from Florida, Katherine Hoeffner from Wisconsin, Tailia Leauanea from Hawaii, Marfaret Schlueter from Texas and Eve Shephens from Palmer.

Head coach Chris Green added that he “went with a youth movement in this year’s recruiting,” to aid the loss of seniors Keala Kaio-Perez, Anais Vargas and junior Leah Swiss who announced earlier this month that she will not be returning.

As for women’s basketball, Jahnna Hajdukovich from Anchorage is the lone signee so far.

Men’s basketball has two Alaskans and one individual from Idaho. Tobin Karlberg from Anchorage and Travis Adams from Barrow will both be joining the fall line-up. Tyler Brimhall will also be joining, as the first to sign, head coach Rusty Osborne is excited about his arrival.

“He meets all the qualities we were looking for to improve our lineup. He is a big wing with a high basketball IQ, who is an excellent shooter, rebounder and high-level defender,” Osborne said.

As for the final GNAC team, track and field, there is only one signee so far, Ann Gebauer from Anchorage will join the runners starting in the fall.

For more information, visit www.goseawolves.com.

Native Youth Olympics

The Native Youth Olympics took place over the weekend of April 26-28.



The competition consisted of ten different events that took place over the three days. Thursday consisted of the kneel jump, wrist carry and Alaskan high kick; Friday consisted the Eskimo stick pull, scissor broad jump, one-hand reach and two-foot high kick; Saturday consisted of the Indian stick pull, one-foot high kick and seal hop.

Allie Ivanoff of Bering Strait School District was the top performer of the competition, placing first in three separate events.

In the one-foot high kick, she won by three inches by finishing at 91in, in the scissor broad jump she finished at 28-feet and 6.5-inches, over one foot higher than second place.

In her final event, Ivanoff made it 75-inches in the two-foot high kick, ahead of Katelyn Paul’s 71-inches in second place.

Ivanoff said that she was shocked at her achievements this year and that she had never even made it in the top five prior to this year.

In addition, her cousin Arctic Ivanoff also excelled in the men’s events. He placed in the top five in four of his events.

Ivanoff won the one-foot high kick (106 inches), placed second in the scissor broad jump (35-feet and 0.25-inches), tied for fourth in the one-hand reach (61 inches), and placed 4th in the two-foot high kick (88 inches).

For full results, visit https://citci.org.