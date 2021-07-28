Here Come The Men In Heels! STAR’s Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Fundraiser

Alaska has the unfortunate statistic of having sexual assault rates over four times the national average, with the increase in reported sexual assault cases rising by 20% last year alone. That makes non-profit organizations such as Standing Together Against Rape Inc (STAR Alaska), vital in proving victims of sexual assault and domestic violence with resources as well as spreading awareness across the state.

“We’ve quite literally saved lives with our services,” said Jennifer Brown, the Resource Development manager for STAR Alaska. “I’ve had people tell me about how the crisis line helped them through the night, or a moment of fear.”

STAR Alaska started in 1987 with a group of volunteers starting a 24 hour crisis

intervention and advocacy line. These volunteers were, and still are, trained in police, medical, and legal procedures related to the situations they’re faced with. Over the years of STAR’s work with the Anchorage community, they expanded into educational programs for schools and even police and medical personnel, as well as establishing a physical headquarters for its counseling services on 1057 W Fireweed Ln, Ste 230.

In the advent of COVID-19, STAR’s usual activities were disrupted.

“Thankfully, we were able to keep up our direct services” Brown said, referring to the return of its in person services in the fall of 2020 as well as its recent usage of ZOOM and other forms of remote communication, “We’ve had to be flexible and adapt.”



The two areas that were hit the hardest by the COVID-19 lockdowns were its educational curriculums and its fundraising operations. In previous years, STAR has held annual Masquerade Ball events, usually in Oct. However, with its cancellation, STAR chose to partner with another organization for its latest event, Venture Humanity Inc, which has been running “Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” events throughout the lower 48 since 2001. The walk marked the third time the event has made its way to Alaska under STAR since 2018. The event, which was held in Cuddy Family Midtown Park on July 24, involves a mile long march by registered volunteers in high heels. The event raised $20,000 for STAR Alaska, all of which went to the services it provides. While the event has been primarily targeted towards male participants, STAR made the decision to allow anyone, regardless of identity, to be able to take part.

“We love having men take part in the conversation,” Brown stated, “While the event is open to anyone, as sexual trauma can happen to anyone, the goal is to promote empathy.

If you would like to volunteer for upcoming events or even become a crisis line responder information is available at https://www.staralaska.com/volunteer.