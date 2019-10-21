Haunted Halloween Fun Night to be filled with fright and delight

Students and their families, as well as members of the Anchorage community, can partake in a variety of Halloween-themed events at UAA’s Haunted Halloween Fun Night on Oct. 26. The event, hosted by UAA’s Club Council, and Student Clubs and Greek Life, is open to all ages.

The annual event features a variety of carnival-like activities, such as Monster Cornhole with the UAA Accounting Club, a monster hunt provided by Sigma Alpha Epsilon and face painting. Halloween costumes are highly encouraged.

New to the festivities this year is DJ Cory Allen, who will spin three hours of family-friendly dance music during the first half of the event.

This year marks the 26th celebration of the event. In 2016, around 3,000 visitors attended the event, according to Rose Kruger, former vice-chair of Club Council.

Haunted Halloween Fun Night is the largest indoor trick or treating event in Anchorage and also the largest fundraising event for UAA clubs, according to Jordan. This year, 25% of the proceeds will go to Children’s Lunchbox of Anchorage, a program through Bean’s Cafe that aims to provide lunches and snacks to children 18 years and younger who may be in need of food.

The remaining funds raised at the event help support the participating clubs.

The annual event is highly anticipated by the community, according to Brandon Jordan, the business manager for Club Council and the lead for the event.

- Advertisement -

“Every year, there are booths with fun activities and candy is given out. It is something the community looks forward to,” Jordan said.

Jordan emphasizes the importance of families and kids attending the event.

“We want to have a warm, fun and safe environment for students and their families. We want to make it as fun as possible,” Jordan said.

Over 100 clubs have signed up to participate in this year’s event, according to Jordan. Interested clubs can still register by contacting Club Council at [email protected]

Haunted Halloween Fun Night will take place on Oct. 26 from 1-6 p.m. in the Student Union. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Fifty-cent tickets for the activity booths can be purchased in advance at UAAtix.com or on the day of at the entrance of the event. There is also complimentary parking available for those in attendance.

For more information on the event, visit uaa.campuslabs.com.