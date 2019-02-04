Gymnasts compete against California rivals

The UAA gymnasts finished off January in California competing in two different meets. On Jan. 25, the Seawolves traveled to San Jose, CA to take part in a quad meet with San Jose State, Air Force and Seattle Pacific. Two days later, the gymnasts moved on to Davis, CA to compete UC Davis and Sacramento.

Despite high team scores, the Seawolves still placed third and second, respectively. However, many individuals had impressive showings.

Senior Kaylin Mancari even explained that she believes they just keep improving.

“It’s nice to have more depth on the team for each event and also to have several backups for the team. Everyone’s been very consistent this year and we are very competitive with the rest of the schools in our conference,” Mancari said.

In the quad meet, the Seawolves finished with an overall score of 191.425. At the time, this was the third highest score for the season. Air Force won the meet with 193.775, followed by San Jose State in second with a score of 191.700, just .275 ahead of UAA. Seattle Pacific came up last at 189.325.

The Seawolves saw most of their success in floor. At 9.850, both junior Sophia Hyderally and Mancari finished in a 3-way tie for third. Following them was sophomore Isabelle Fox in a 4-way tie for seventh with a score of 9.800.

Fox was also the top-scorer from the Seawolves in vault. With a final score of 9.725, Fox placed fourth. The next closest UAA finisher was Kennedy Green in a tie for thirteenth (9.600).

- Advertisement -

However, Green excelled in bars. She was the top UAA finisher, placing seventh with a score of 9.500. Just behind her were Hyderally and Mackenzie Miller in a 3-way tie for eighth (9.475).

As the last individual category, beam proved to be the weak spot for the Seawolves. Hyderally was the top finisher in a tie for ninth with a score of 9.675.

Fox was the only Seawolf to compete in the all-around. With a total of five competitors, Fox placed third. She had a score of 38.600.

The Seawolves continued forward for a season best meet on Jan. 27 against UC Davis and Sacramento State.

UAA finished with a score of 193.125, the highest they have scored all season. Despite the season-record, the Seawolves still finished in second place, just .225 behind first place UC Davis. Sacramento State trailed behind in third at 191.625.

Hyderally made significant contributions during the meet. She placed in the top-three for all three events she competed in. In beam, with a score of 9.900, Hyderally took first place. She continued on to finish second in floor, with a score of 9.800 and then third in bars with 9.675.

Just after the meet ended, Hyderally was named Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Week.

Fox also did well. With a score of 38.800, she finished first out of five athletes in the all-around. She was seventh in vault (9.700), ninth in bars (9.600), sixth in beam (9.775) and seventh in floor (9.725). She was the top scorer from the Seawolves in vault.

The Seawolves also saw a lot of success in bars. Following Hyderally in third, sophomore Hope Nelson and Miller were in a 3-way tie for fourth (9.650) with Mancari just behind them at 9.625 in a tie for seventh place.

Mancari also excelled in beam and floor, being the second highest scorer after Hyderally in both. She finished in a tie for third with 9.825 in beam and in a tie for fifth in floor with a score of 9.750.

“We did really well these past two meets, both individually and with the team as a whole,” Mancari said. “At the first one, I tied my career high on floor. Then the next meet I set two new personal records on beam and bars. We also got the sixth highest team all around score in program history.”

The Seawolves will be back in action on Feb. 9. They will be hosting UC Davis at the Alaska Airlines Center.