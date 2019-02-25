Gymnastics suffer loss against Utah State

On Feb. 22, the Seawolves traveled to Logan, Utah to compete against their conference rivals Utah State. UAA previously competed in six meets for the season, this score being their third highest overall score. However, at 192.675, the Seawolves didn’t have a high enough score to win the meet.

Utah State finished with an overall score of 194.925. This marked their fourth straight win and was their fifth lowest score out of the eleven meets they have competed in.

Despite being a successful total for the Seawolves, they were not competing at full capacity. Head coach Tanya Ho was satisfied with the results.

“We were short-handed on floor tonight, so I’m pleased that we were able to finish so strong in the final two rotations, Sophia [Hyderally] and Isabelle [Fox] continued to give us great consistency at the top of our lineup, and Hope [Nelson] came through with her best meet of the season,” Ho said.

Out of all four categories, vault, bars, beam and floor, the Seawolves only outscored Utah in beam. With a final beam score of 48.775, they were just ahead of Utah by 0.375 points.

Despite the higher team score, a Utah gymnast took the No. 1 individual position. Sophia Hyderally was the top UAA scorer in beam at No. 2 with a final average of 9.850. Kaylin Mancari was just behind her at No. 3 with an average of 9.825.

The success that the Seawolves saw in beam did not carry through to the other categories. They fell the farthest behind in vault, with a deficit of 0.970 points. Utah averaged a team total of 48.775, while the Seawolves trailed at 47.800.

Utah gymnasts dominated the top four places. Ali Marvel was the top-scorer for UAA, placing No. 4 in a 3-way tie with two other Utah gymnasts. Marvel finished with an average score of 9.725.

The remaining UAA gymnasts placed back-to-back in eighth through twelfth.

The second largest difference they saw between their score and Utah’s was in bars, with a deficit of 0.925 points, Utah finished at 48.750 and UAA at 47.825.

The Seawolves’ top-scorer in bars was Hope Nelson, who tied for fourth place. She finished with an average of 9.725. Behind her, Hyderally tied for fifth at 9.625 with Isabelle Fox in sixth at 9.600.

UAA fell behind in the final team score for floor. While Utah finished with a total of 49.000, the Seawolves trailed at 48.275.

Hyderally, Fox and Mancari placed back-to-back in fourth through sixth, respectively. Hyderally finished with 9.800, Fox with 9.725 and Mancari with 9.700. The No. 1 finisher from Utah, Madison Ward, finished with a score of 9.925.

The Seawolves have two remaining regular-season meets before conference championships. They will next compete against Oregon State and Bowling Green on March 1.