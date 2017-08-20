Great-grandma’s gooseberry tart

My great-grandma had a gooseberry bush in her yard. Her recipe book is jam-packed with recipes for gooseberries. I’ve never had gooseberries until recently, but you can find them in backyards around Anchorage and beyond. Without access to a gooseberry bush, I relied on friends of friends for this unique berry- which looks like a grape. The color ranges from light green to maroon and they will soon be ripening. If you’re lucky enough to have a gooseberry bush in your yard take advantage of the fruit and use it in this sweet dessert.

Ingredients:

1 quart of gooseberries, washed and tailed

1 cup sugar

1 egg yolk

3 tablespoons of heavy cream

Sweet Tart Dough

1 cup flour

1/3 cup soft sweet butter

1 egg

¼ cup sugar

Pinch of salt

Lemon zest of one lemon

A few drops of vanilla

Directions for sweet tart dough

1. Sift flour onto a pastry board. Make a well in the middle of the pile of flour. In the well add the egg, the butter, the sugar, the salt, the lemon zest, and vanilla drops.

2. In the middle of the well stir the ingredients together and slowly work in the flour until a dough forms.

3. The dough should be somewhat firm and wrapped in wax paper and let to chill in the fridge for one hour.

Directions for gooseberry tart:

1. Line a flan ring with sweet tart dough. Fill the ring with the gooseberries.

2. Sprinkle one cup of sugar over the berries and bakes at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

3. Mix the yolk and heavy cream lightly and then drizzle over berries. Continue to bake for an additional 15 minutes, or until it is lightly browned and the fruit is tender.