Goosefest replaced with smaller events this summer

After three years of Goosefest, the July event will not be returning this summer.

Goosefest, a small music festival at Cuddy Quad, was starting to become a tradition, but earlier in the spring semester, UAA Student Activities decided to not bring back the event.

“Our office is primarily funded by student fees,” Kojin Tranberg, commuter students programs coordinator, said. “While we’ve enjoyed hosting the event, with the overall student attendance being a fraction of participants, we’ve opted to do smaller scale programs just for the campus community.”

The smaller scale events will be dispersed throughout the month of July. Some upcoming events ― with details in the works ― instead of Goosefest will include a Bike to Bacon event, where students can bike around Anchorage with a bacon-themed barbeque on July 11.

There will also be a day trip to Seward, July 18, and a flag football event on the quad, July 24.

- Advertisement -

In addition to summer events, Juneteenth will be taking place Tuesday, June 19. Juneteenth, an event celebration of the full enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, will host a barbeque, yard games and more. It is free for UAA students, $5 for staff and faculty and $8 for the general public.

Until July 31, Monday and Tuesday barbeques will take place at the University Hub Terrace, right outside the campus bookstore at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Our team opted to work to make the summer barbecues more robust. One of our event planners is working to bring in performers each Tuesday, and we are all brainstorming ways to have more things to do while you eat,” Corey Miller, student activities coordinator, said.

The barbeques are free for current students with valid spring or summer students ID, $5 for staff, faculty and the general public. There will be no barbeques on Monday or Tuesday, June 18 and 19, due to Juneteenth celebration.