Gobble ’til you wobble: Where to find fun, events, food this Thanksgiving

If you’re like me, Christmas started on Nov. 1 — but, of course, that doesn’t mean we skip over Thanksgiving. There’s obviously a break from the intense Christmas spirit to spend a day of thanks with family and/or friends and hopefully eat a ton of good food. Here are some events to join in on in addition to eating turkey or tofurkey, Black Friday shopping and supporting Small Business Saturday.

“Thanksgiving Feast 2018”

What: USUAA is hosting another Thanksgiving feast. This event is not just open to UAA students but to the Anchorage community as well.

When: Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Gorsuch Commons (3700 Sharon Gagnon Ln)

Cost: Free, donations are accepted

- Advertisement -

“Turkey Trot”

What: The annual Turkey Trot race hosted by Skinny Raven Sports is back. A 5K and 3K race is offered, and a food drive will be running at the same time.

When: Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22. 5K race starts at 10:30 a.m.; 3K race starts at 10:40 a.m.

Where: Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center (600 W 8th Ave)

Cost: $25-$45. Registration available at SkinnyRaven.com

“6th Annual Free Kriner’s Thanksgiving Day Meal”

What: Kriner’s Diner on C Street is offering a free meal for everyone on Thanksgiving Day.

When: Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Kriner’s Diner (2409 C St)

Cost: Free, tips and donations will be donated the Children’s Lunchbox

“Thanksraving”

What: Five local DJs will spin some electronic dance music at this rave to dance through the night.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 10 p.m. – Saturday, Nov. 24, 2:30 a.m.

Where: Alaska Experience Theatre (33 W 4th Ave, Suite 207)

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at door. Tickets available at squareup.com/store/adk-events-llc

“The Nutcracker”

What: A beloved ballet comes to the Performing Arts Center, featuring the Eugene Ballet.

When: Friday, Nov. 23 – Saturday, Nov. 24, shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, shows at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Where: Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (621 W 6th Ave)

Cost: $37-$81.50. Tickets available at CenterTix.com

“Small Business Saturday Holiday Market”

What: Small Business Saturday is Saturday, Nov. 24. Support small and local businesses while shopping for friends and family at this holiday market.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.

Where: 12100 Coffee and Communitas (12100 Old Seward Hwy)

Cost: Free admission

“Downtown Jingle & Mingle”

What: Another festive Small Business Saturday market downtown with over 35 local businesses.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Heart of the City (411 W 4th Ave)

Cost: Free admission

“Small Business Saturday”

What: Grab a drink and shop around at 49th State Brewing Co.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 49th State Brewing Co. (717 W 3rd Ave)

Cost: Free admission

“Holiday Tree Lighting”

What: Anchorage Downtown Partnership hosts the annual tree lighting in downtown Anchorage with free cookies, cocoa, music, and appearances from Santa and his reindeer.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Towne Square (560 W 5th Ave)

Cost: Free admission