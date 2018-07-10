Get pumped: Six summer festivals for you

With the wide variety of music festivals and functions going on this summer, there is just about something for everyone to enjoy.

The Bear Paw Live Music and Beer Festival will be held on July 14 from 10-12 p.m. in the Eagle River Commons in Eagle River, Alaska. The festival will feature a line up of names such as Woodrow, Conway Seavey, I Like Robots, Yachtly Crew and more. More information on the event can be found at bearpawfestival.com.

For those looking to make a road trip out of a music festival, there are multiple options. The Cantwell Bluegrass Festival will be taking place from July 20-22 in Cantwell, Alaska and the Cantwell Lodging and Longhorn Saloon.

For the more adventurous who don’t mind an even further drive, the 40th annual Dawson City Music Festival will be taking place in Dawson City, Yukon Canada also from July 20-22. This year’s lineup features acts such as Chippy Nonstop, Goodnight Sunrise, Elliott Brood, Sonic Titan and many more bands and musicians. According to their website the Dawson City Music Festival’s mission,“ celebrates and supports its local environment by presenting world-class grassroots musical programming in Dawson, including but not limited to the annual Dawson City Music Festival.”

For a full lineup and more information on lineup, tickets and camping options visit dcmf.com.

Salmonfest, an Alaskan summer staple will be taking place from Aug. 3-5, at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik, Alaska featuring a line up of acts such as; Brandi Carlile, Fruition, Front Country, Apashe, Gasoline Lollipops and numerous other bands and artists. For more information on camping options, ticket prices and the full lineup of performers visit salmonfestalaska.org

Country music star Gary Allan, known for hits such as “Man to Man,” and “Right Where I Need to Be” will be performing right on campus at the Alaska Airlines Center on Aug. 7. The concert will feature special guest Ken Peltier, for more information visit the Alaska Airlines Center website.

To finish off the summer, the Alaska State Fair is bringing up multiple acts between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3 to the concert stage of the Alaska State Fairgrounds in Palmer. With large names like the Goo Goo Dolls on Aug. 24, Three Dog Night on Aug. 26, world famous comedian Jim Gaffigan on Sept. 2 and internationally renowned violinist Lindsey Stirling on Sept. 3 there is an experience to be had for everyone. For more information and ticket prices visit the Alaska State Fairs Website at alaskastatefair.org.