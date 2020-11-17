Get off the couch until Thanksgiving break

With Thanksgiving break coming up soon from Nov. 26-28, there is something to look forward to in addition to all the activities available up until then.

On-Campus and Virtual Events:

UAA 2020 Virtual Fall Career Fair

What: Meet with potential employers and discover new opportunities at this virtual career fair hosted by UAA Career Services. Pre-scheduling individual or group sessions is also available.

When: Nov. 18, 12-4 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual event and information on how to access it is available on the UAA Student Calendar.

Cost: Free

Virtual Comedy Q&A with Saturday Night Live favorites: Melissa Villaseñor, Mikey Day and Punkie Johnson

What: Come laugh it off with Saturday Night Live comedians at this virtual comedy session.

When: Nov. 18, 7-8 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual event and registration is required, which can be found on the UAA Student Calendar.

Cost: Free

Presence: 12th UAA Art Faculty Biennial

What: Join the UAA community as artists share pieces that depict struggle and context during this contentious time of COVID-19.

When: Nov. 19 to Dec. 31

Where: This is an online gallery on the UAA Kimura Gallery website.

Cost: Free

Jurassic Trivia

What: Test your knowledge of the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie and have a mammoth good time.

When: Nov. 19, 6-7 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual event and details can be accessed on the UAA Student Calendar.

Cost: Free

Traditional Yup’ik and Unangax storytelling

What: Listen to traditional Yup’ik stories and Unangax songs, dances and a story from the Aleutian Chain region.

When: Nov 20., 6-8 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual event and details can be found on the UAA Student Calendar.

Cost: Free

Events Around Town and Virtual:

Ice Skating

What: Temperatures are dipping and the weather is getting cold enough for ice skating.

Where: Popular places to go in Anchorage include Westchester Lagoon, located at W 16th Avenue/Minnesota and the rink at the Diamond Mall. Lake skating is available at Goose Lake, located at E. Northern Lights/UAA Drive and Cheney Lake, located at Baxter Road/ 20th Ave. For more locations, visit the Municipality of Anchorage website.

When: Lake skating is dependent on the weather and should be checked beforehand.

Cost: Skating is free but equipment is not provided.

Astronomy Series: Ocean World

What: Explore the cosmos with the Eagle River Nature Center as they discuss planets that may contain water and may harbor life.

When: Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

Where: This virtual event can be accessed on the Eagle River Nature Center website.

Cost: Free

Juiced: Free Online Dance Sessions with Pulse Dance Company

What: Break a sweat, build endurance and pump some jams with these 40-minute cardio dance sessions.

When: Nov. 23, 7:15-8 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual session and details are located on the Anchorage Daily News Calendar of Events.

Cost: Free