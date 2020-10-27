Get off the couch: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Get off the couch and do something fun this week. There are options for events in person and virtually. UAA also has new wellness options found on the Master Calendar on the UAA Website.

On-Campus & Virtual Events:

Sleep Hygiene Wellness Workshop

What: Health, physical education and recreation students will be conducting a wellness program. This part of the program will focus on sleep and how to get the best rest possible.

When: Oct. 27, 2-3 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual event using Zoom, where registration is also available.

Cost: Free

Level Up Leadership Series

What: The Office of Student Life & Leadership will release a new video on their Instagram account that includes strategies of how to succeed and lead from college and beyond.

When: Oct. 28, 12-4 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual event and the video can be found on the Office of Student Life & Leadership’s Instagram page.

Cost: Free

Chief Diversity Officer Book Club

What: Join UAA Chief Diversity Officer Jennifer Booz as she reads socially conscious literature. This month’s selection is “How to Not Be a Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi.

When: Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual event using Zoom. Registration is required and can be found at the Zoom link.

Cost: The discussion is free and the book can be found at most book retailers and your local library or UAA/APU Consortium Library.

Northern Lights Viewing

What: Hunt for the aurora borealis in Anchorage and beyond. The aurora forecast is projected to be moderate activity by the UAF Geophysical Institute and the weather conditions are predicted to be clear.

Where: Some great places to check out the northern lights are Skyline Drive in Anchorage, Flattop Mountain parking lot and Point Woronzof. Hatcher Pass is also a popular place as there is little light pollution in addition to a view of the mountains.

When: The lights may be visible on Oct. 28, as long as it’s sufficiently dark.

Cost: Free

The Not So Dearly Departed

What: This is a comedy show featuring Alaskan comedians who will be hilariously reading their own hypothetical eulogies.

When: Oct. 29, 7-8 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual Facebook event on comedian Matt Jardin’s Facebook page.

Cost: Free

Dracula Ballet

What: “The show must go on,” according to the Anchorage Classical Ballet Academy. They will feature a virtual spooky ballet based on the classic Bram Stoker novel.

When: Oct. 30, 6 p.m.

Where: This virtual event will be made available on the Anchorage Ballet Academy website.

Cost: Tickets are $30 per viewing of performance and can be purchased on Anchorage Ballet Academy’s website.