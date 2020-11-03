Get off the couch: Nov. 3-9

Get off the couch and enjoy some fun activities in and around Anchorage or virtually from the comforts of home.

UAA Virtual and On-Campus Events:

Vote on Campus

What: Cast a ballot in-person at UAA, which is an official polling place for the 2020 Election.

When: Nov. 3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: UAA Student Union in the upstairs lounge (SU215). Remember to bring your Wolfcard to access the building.

Cost: Free

Practicing Mindfulness with Amina

What: Join the UAA Employee Wellness Program as they provide complimentary virtual wellness breaks that focus on mental and physical health.

When: Nov. 4, 12:30-1 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual event and the Zoom link can be found on the UAA Student Calendar.

Cost: Free

Gather-Film Screening and Indigenous Panel Discussion

What: Join the UAA community and watch “Gather,” a film that “tells the story about Indian resilience and the renaissance of Native food systems,” according to the film’s website. There will be a discussion after the film with an indigenous-led panel and the director, Sanjay Rawal.

When: Nov. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual event and the link to register for the event, as well as where to view it, is available on the UAA Student Calendar.

Cost: Free

Spill Your Ink

What: This will be a night of storytelling about tattoos.

When: Nov. 6, 6-8 p.m.

Where: This is a virtual event and the link to attend is available on the UAA Student Calendar.

Cost: Free

Anchorage Events:

Alaska Outdoors weekly evening hike: Upper O’Malley Trailhead

What: Enjoy an intermediate hike while also socializing in the great outdoors.

When: Nov. 5, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: The hike is scheduled to be at the Upper O’Malley Trailhead but the location may change. Updates can be found on the Alaska Outdoors website.

Cost: Free, but a $1 donation is suggested

November First Friday: Live Music from the Pratt Museum

What: Enjoy live music streamed live from the Pratt Museum, as well as a sneak peek at upcoming exhibits.

Where: This is a virtual event. More information and a link to the event can be found on the Pratt Museum’s Facebook page.

Cost: Free