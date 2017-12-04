Get off the couch!

At UAA

Men’s basketball: UAA vs. Cal Miramar

What: The Seawolves will square off against Cal Miramar in two games. Can’t make the game? Live stream it at portal.stretchinternet.com/uaa.

When: Game 1: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Game 2: Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center

Cost: Free for students taking six or more credits; each student can bring up to two guests for $5.

Balance and coordination challenge

What: Take a break from the grind and have some fun challenging yourself with a coordination and balance course. All ages and fitness levels are welcome to attend.

When: Thursday, Dec. 7 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Sports Complex, studio

Cost: Free

Soup lunch

What: Warm up and refuel with some soup while you make the final push of the semester.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Rasmuson Hall, first floor lobby

Cost: Free

UAA guitar ensemble

What: The University Guitar Ensemble, directed by UAA faculty member Armin Abdihodzic, will perform works covering the last four centuries of music — from Renaissance and Baroque to blues and jazz to contemporary pieces. The ensemble is the only university-level guitar group of its kind in Alaska and features musicians of all levels including non-music majors.

When: Sunday, Dec. 10 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Fine Arts Building

Cost: Free

Around town

History class: History of film in Alaska

What: Learn about the evolution of film in Alaska and discover both obscure and popular projects from the turn of the last century to now. Preregistration is recommended.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Museum (625 C St.)

Cost: $5

December First Tap: The Expendables

What: California based reggae-punks The Expendables will be bringing the heat in the dead of winter. Opening act TBA.

When: Thursday, Dec. 7 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Bear Tooth Theatrepub (1230 W. 27th Ave.)

Cost: $28

36 Crazyfists with Lost Marauders and City in Ashes

What: Long-running Alaska metal band 36 Crazyfists will headline a night of heavy music with support from rockers Lost Marauders and metalcore shredders City in Ashes.

When: Friday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m.

Where: Koot’s (2435 Spenard Road)

Cost: $20

Spenard Song Circle: Emma Hill, Nick Carpenter and Jaybird Parkhurst

What: A new listening room series hosted by Emma Hill. Events will feature two special guest songwriters not only playing, but discussing their work as well.

When: Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Church of Love (3502 Spenard Road)

Cost: $10

Anchorage Community Theater presents: “Let Nothing You Dismay”

What: A new Christmas comedy about a young couple expecting their first child, but when the whole family shows up unannounced, things get interesting.

When: Runs until Dec. 17. Thursdays – Saturdays at 7 p.m. Sundays at 3 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Community Theater (1133 E 70th Ave.)

Cost: $15 for students, seniors and military. $17 for adults. $13 for children. Dec. 7 tickets will be buy one get one free.

“Our Friends, the Enemy”

What: A play based on the 1914 Christmas Truce during World War I when British and German soldiers stopped fighting to celebrate the holiday together.

When: Runs until Dec. 24. Thursdays – Sundays at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 show will be at 3 p.m.

Where: Cyrano’s Theater Company (3800 Debarr Road)

Cost: $23 for students, military and seniors. $25 for general admission.