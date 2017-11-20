Get off the couch!

Around town

“Alpi,” a film by Armin Linke

What: The result of seven years of research on modern views of the Alps and their landscape, “Alpi” shows the complexity of social, economic and political relationships.

When: Runs until Friday, Nov. 24. Plays daily at 6 p.m. or by appointment.

Where: Bivy (419 G St.)

Cost: $5

Reggae dance party with H3

What: Hawaii reggae band H3 will be providing the tunes to dance along to while you recover from Thanksgiving.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Williwaw (609 F St.)

Cost: Free

Local Roots: Decepticide, Pendant, Chelsea’s Biscuit and Beyond the ShAK

What: Get some rock ’n’ roll in this Thanksgiving with some local talent. Ages 21 and up.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m.

Where: Koot’s (2435 Spenard Road)

Cost: $5

All ages show with Hazia, Dutchess, She and Aural Imago

What: Everyone is welcome to this show featuring some local Anchorage bands.

When: Saturday, Nov. 25, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Church of Love (3502 Spenard Road)

Cost: $10

’80s dance party with I Like Robots

What: Get dressed up in your favorite ’80s gear and dance along to live music by I Like Robots. Ages 21 and up.

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Williwaw (609 F St.)

Cost: Free

Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles

What: The first winter 2017 performance in Alaska, from singer/songwriter Matt Hopper backed by the Roman Candles. The John Budnik Band will open the show. Ages 21 and up.

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

Where: Koot’s (2435 Spenard Road)

Cost: $10

At UAA

Thanksgiving gathering

What: Thanksgiving dinner is open to all North Hall and MAC residents and their guests.

When: Friday, Nov. 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: North Hall

Cost: Free

DIY Night: Bath Bombs and “Bad Moms”

What: Watch a showing of “Bad Moms.” Get there early to make your own lip scrub. The movie is rated R. Attendees must be 17 or older or accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Student Union Cafeteria

Cost: Free for students taking six or more credits.

Quidditch

What: No magical abilities required for this game of Quidditch. Brooms will be provided.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Sports Center

Cost: Free