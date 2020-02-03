Get off the couch!

It may be cold outside, but there is always something to do on campus or around town. Here are a few events happening this week that are sure to get you off the couch.

On-Campus:

FILM: Always in Season

What: This film “explores the lingering impact of more than a century of lynching African Americans and connects this form of historic racial terrorism to racial violence today,” according to the official website. It has won several awards, including the Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize for Moral Urgency.

When: Feb. 5, 7–9 p.m.

Where: UAA Multicultural Center, Rasmuson Hall, room 101

Cost: Admission is free for students. Parking is free in the West, North West Central and South Lots.

Singles Night: Anti-Valentine’s Day Dance

What: Students can enjoy a night of dancing to break-up songs at the Anti-Valentine Day Dance. Free cookies, pizza and a chocolate fountain will be provided. Though it is a single’s dance, couples are welcome.

When: Feb. 6, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Student Union Den

Cost: This event is free for UAA students courtesy of UAA Student Activities and Commuter Programs.

Open Mic Night ft. Troy Bond (Comedian)

What: Troy Bond is a stand-up comedian, currently active in the New York Comedy scene, performing at clubs such as Gotham Comedy Club, Greenwich Village Comedy Club, The Comic Strip Live and Broadway Comedy Club. After Open Mic for students, Bond will perform on stage.

When: Feb. 13, from 7- 9 p.m.

Where: The Student Union Den

Cost: This event is free for UAA students courtesy of UAA Student Activities and Commuter Programs. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Seawolf Athletics:

Women’s Basketball

What: UAA Women’s Basketball vs. UAF

When: Feb. 11, 7–9 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center Gymnasium

Cost: Free to UAA students with a valid WolfCard.

Men’s Basketball

What: UAA Men’s Basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene

When: Feb. 13, 7–9 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center Gymnasium

Cost: Free to UAA students with a valid WolfCard.

Men’s Basketball

What: UAA Men’s Basketball vs. Central Washington

When: Feb. 15, 7–9 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center Gymnasium

Cost: Free to UAA students with a valid WolfCard.

Around Town:

Zoo Lights

What: Attendees can visit the animals at the Alaska Zoo and walk around enjoying the whimsical light displays.

When: Feb. 1-March 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Alaska Zoo (4731 O’Malley Road)

Cost: $10 for non-members and $8 for members. Tickets can be purchased at alaskazoo.org or at the zoo gate during operational hours.

Paint Night: Red Umbrella II

What: Enjoy a guided painting session with drinks and fun. This is a 21 and over event.

When: Feb. 4, 7-9 p.m. Attendees are advised to arrive 15-30 minutes early.

Where: Matanuska Brewing Company Anchorage (2830 C St.)

Cost: The painting session costs $38 per person and all art supplies are included. Drinks can be purchased separately.

First Friday with Scared Scriptless!

What: Scared Scriptless is Alaska’s longest-running comedy improv show. Each show is created on the spot with audience suggestions, participation and games. This is a 21 and over event.

When: Feb. 7, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: 49th State Brewing Co Anchorage (717 W. Third Ave.)

Cost: Tickets are $13 online and $15 at the door. Military and student discounts are available.