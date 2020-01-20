Get off the couch!

Not sure what to do this weekend? Here’s a list of events both on campus and around town that are sure to get you off the couch.

On-Campus:

Anchorage Folk Festival

What: Anchorage Folk Festival is a community celebration full of live music, dancing, jamming and workshops. A full list of performance and workshop schedules can be found at anchoragefolkfestival.org.

When: Jan. 23-26.

Where: UAA Wendy Williamson Auditorium and the Professional Studies Building.

Cost: All main stage performances at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium are free. Weekend workshops located in the Professional Studies Building are free to the public. Check with a Parking Services kiosk for information on parking enforcement during event times.

Anchorage Folk Festival Contra Dance

What: Enjoy contra dancing with special guest band the Pig Runners. Calling will be provided by Brian DeMarcus. No experience is required and all are welcome to participate.

When: Jan. 23 from 7-10 p.m.

Where: UAA Student Union Cafeteria.

Cost: Free for UAA students with a current WolfCard, courtesy of the UAA Concert Board. Non-student prices are $5 for youth and $10 for adults. Check with a Parking Services kiosk for information on parking enforcement during event times.

Rev. Sekou

What: Enjoy a free performance by noted activist, theologian, author, documentary filmmaker and musician, Rev. Osagyefo Sekou. Rev. Sekou’s music addresses issues related to equity and race, and is a unique combination of Arkansas Delta Blues, Memphis Soul 1970s funk and gospel.

When: Jan. 24 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

Cost: Free for students that have signed-up through UAAtix.com.

Seawolf Athletics:

Men’s Basketball

What: UAA Seawolves vs. University of Alaska Fairbanks

When: Jan. 21 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: UAA Alaska Airlines Center.

Cost: Free for UAA students with a current WolfCard. $10 plus parking for non-students. A $5 parking pass can be purchased at payment kiosks in the parking lot.

Around Town:

Stargazing

What: Enjoy an evening with NASA Solar System Ambassadors in the museum planetarium to view a live program highlighting the latest in space news. Hear and see updates on current space missions and learn what’s currently visible in the night sky. There will be activities after the event.

When: Jan. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: The Anchorage Museum.

Cost: $6 for members and $8 for non-members. Tickets include museum admission.

20th Annual Guns N’ Hoses Charity Hockey Game

What: Guns N’ Hoses is an annual charity hockey game between the Anchorage Fire Department and Anchorage Police Department. Proceeds will support the Providence Children’s Hospital.

When: Jan. 25. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. to skate with players before the game, and the puck drop will be at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Sullivan Arena (1600 Gambell St).

Cost: Free to the public.

Moonrise

What: Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Moonlanding, astronomer Dr. José Francisco Salgado returns to the Atwood stage with “Moonrise,” a film comprised of lunar images, time-lapse photography, historical illustrations, as well as NASA scientific visualizations. All of this celestial wonder is set to Ravel’s orchestral suites from “Daphnis et Chloé.”

When: Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. The show lasts approximately two hours.

Where: The Atwood Concert Hall located at the Alaska Center for Performing Arts (621 W. Sixth Ave. Ste. ACH).

Cost: Varies by seat selection, check venue for prices at https://www.alaskapac.org/.