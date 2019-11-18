Get off the couch!

On-campus:

Dahr Jamail presents The End of Ice: Bearing Witness and Finding Meaning in the Path of Climate Disruption

What: A presentation by Dahr Jamail. In his new book “The End of Ice,” we follow Dahr Jamail as he embarks on a journey to the geographical front lines of this crisis—from Saint Paul, Alaska to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef—to discover the consequences to nature and to humans of the loss of ice.

When: Nov. 20 from 4-6 p.m.

Where: UAA/APU Consortium Library, room 307.

Cost: Free parking and free admission.

Student Recitals

What: UAA students can show their support for UAA music majors as they practice for a live audience. Genres range from opera to jazz.

When: Nov. 22 from 3-5 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

Cost: Free admission and free parking in the Fine Arts Building parking lot.

Guitar Studio Concert

What: Experience all the charms of classical guitar in this unique evening recital from UAA students, faculty and community members.

When: Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

Cost: Free admission and free parking in the Fine Arts Building parking lot.

Early Music Concert

What: Join them as America’s Northernmost period instrument orchestra, directed by John Lutterman, takes the stage to perform an evening of concertos and sonatas that range from the late Renaissance to the high Baroque. Featuring J. S. Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3,” Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto” and other popular masterworks.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

When: Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.

Cost: Student: $9.99, military and seniors (60+): $14.99 and adult: $19.99. Tickets are available at www.artsUAA.com.

Seawolf Athletics:

Volleyball

What: UAA Seawolves vs. Saint Martin’s and UAA Seawolves vs. Seattle Pacific

When: Nov. 21 and 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center (3550 Providence Drive)

Cost: UAA students taking six or more credits on the Anchorage campus can attend all regular-season games for free with the presentation of a valid WolfCard. Additionally, each student can bring up to two guests with them to all regular-season matches/games for $5 each. $10 for general admission. A $5 parking pass can be purchased at payment kiosks in the parking lot.

Women’s Basketball

What: UAA Seawolves vs. UW-Parkside and UAA Seawolves vs. Westminster

When: Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center (3550 Providence Drive)

Cost: $8 student with WolfCard ID or $10 general admission plus parking. A $5 parking pass can be purchased at payment kiosks in the parking lot.

Men’s Basketball

What: UAA Seawolves vs. Michigan Tech and UAA Seawolves vs. Northern Michigan

When: Nov. 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center (3550 Providence Drive)

Cost: $10 plus parking. A $5 parking pass can be purchased at payment kiosks in the parking lot.

Hockey

What: UAA Seawolves vs. Ferris State

When: Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

Where: Seawolf Sports Complex

Cost: UAA students taking six or more credits on the Anchorage campus can attend all regular-season games for free with the presentation of a valid Wolfcard. Capacity at the Seawolf Sports Complex ice rink is limited, so be sure to arrive early.

Off-campus:

Alaska Chicks Co. Vintage Winter Market

What: Support over 100 local businesses, artists, designers, up-cyclers and crafters while checking everyone off your Christmas list.

When: Nov. 22 from 5-9 p.m., Nov. 23 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Nov. 24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Alaska Chicks (290 N. Yenlo St.)

Cost: $5 admission at the door, children ages 12 and under get in free. Free admission for all ages on Nov. 24.

The Nutcracker

What: Enjoy the 30th anniversary of the classic tale from Ballet West with music from the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and dance numbers coordinated by the Alaska Dance Theatre.

When: Nov. 29-30 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 1 and 5:30 p.m.

Where: Atwood Concert Hall (621 W. Sixth Ave.)

Cost: $35 for adults and $24 for children 18 and under. Tickets are available for purchase on centertix.com.

Christmas Market Spectacular

What: Enjoy a day of craft and sales vendors, a kids shopping zone, food, coffee, photos, gift wrapping, a Christmas goodie walk and more.

When: Nov. 29 from noon-5 p.m.

Where: The Arctic Rec Center (4855 Arctic Blvd.)

Cost: Free admission.

Alyeska’s Thanksgiving Buffet

What: Join the Alyeska Resort for its traditional Thanksgiving buffet with all the classic fixings.

When: Nov. 28 from 1-6 p.m.

Where: Alyeska Resort (1000 Arlberg Ave.)

Cost: $62 for adults, $31 for children ages 4-12 and free for children ages 3 and under.

Alaska’s Largest Alaskan Made Event

What: Shop from over 250 vendors with all Alaska-made merchandise.

When: Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Markets (741 E. 13th Ave.)

Cost: Free admission.