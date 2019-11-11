Get off the couch!

Not sure what to do this weekend? Here’s a list of events both on campus and around town that are sure to get you off the couch.
On-campus:
What: Looking for a job or internship? Connect with community employers seeking to hire UAA talent for full-time, part-time and internship opportunities. Check in at the fair for an opportunity to win a professional head-shot session. Hosted by UAA Career Exploration & Services.
When: Nov. 13 from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: UAA Student Union
Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.
What: A brand is more than just a really cool logo or a catchy slogan. Your brand is what people know about you. So, how do you build a successful brand identity and then communicate it to your audience? This event is presented by Mariah DeJesus-Remaklus, social media specialist for University Advancement, in support of November’s National Career Development Month.
When: Nov. 13 at noon.
Where: UAA Student Union Room 103 — Lyla Richards Conference Room.
Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.
Compass Workshop: eWolf ePortfolio
What: A workshop hosted by New Student Orientation’s Compass Program to educate UAA students about presentation mediums to showcase their skills and talents.
When: Nov. 14 from 1:45-2:30 p.m.
Where: UAA Student Union Room 103 — Lyla Richards Conference Room.
Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.
What: UAA students can show their support for UAA music majors as they practice for a live audience. Genres range from opera to jazz.
When: Nov. 15 from 3-5 p.m.
Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)
Cost: Free admission and free parking in the Fine Arts Building parking lot.
Seawolf athletics:
What: Seawolves vs. Bowling Green.
When: Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.
Where: Seawolf Sports Complex
Cost: UAA students taking six or more credits on the Anchorage campus can attend all regular-season games for free with the presentation of a valid Wolfcard. Capacity at the Seawolf Sports Complex ice rink is limited, so be sure to arrive early.
Off-campus:
What: This improvisation troupe plays off of the show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” They encourage audience participation and often ask for on-stage volunteers. All ages are welcome, but the show will contain some mild language.
When: Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Atwood Concert Hall (621 W. Seventh Ave.)
Cost: $44-$88.50 depending on the location of the seat. Tickets are available for purchase on centertix.com. Parking is free.
What: Enjoy a beer and wine garden local food from Pikiniki Food Truck, live music from DJ Last Rocketeer and a professional photographer to celebrate the new 20s. The ball’s dress code is formal, and 20s-themed outfits are highly encouraged. This is an 18 and over event, so be sure to bring a valid ID.
When: Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.
Where: Viking Hall (8141 Briarwood St.)
Cost: $30 for one, $50 for two and $65 for the VIP package. Tickets are available for purchase on brownpapertickets.com.
Little Fish Workshop Maker’s Market
What: Shop for local and handmade products from over 50 vendors spread across two floors. There will also be food trucks available for lunch purchases.
When: Nov. 16 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Atwood Center on the APU campus (4455 University Drive)
Cost: Free admission, parking and coffee.