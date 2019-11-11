Get off the couch!

Not sure what to do this weekend? Here’s a list of events both on campus and around town that are sure to get you off the couch.

On-campus:

Fall Career Fair

What: Looking for a job or internship? Connect with community employers seeking to hire UAA talent for full-time, part-time and internship opportunities. Check in at the fair for an opportunity to win a professional head-shot session. Hosted by UAA Career Exploration & Services.

When: Nov. 13 from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Student Union

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Building Your Brand

What: A brand is more than just a really cool logo or a catchy slogan. Your brand is what people know about you. So, how do you build a successful brand identity and then communicate it to your audience? This event is presented by Mariah DeJesus-Remaklus, social media specialist for University Advancement, in support of November’s National Career Development Month.

When: Nov. 13 at noon.

Where: UAA Student Union Room 103 — Lyla Richards Conference Room.

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Compass Workshop: eWolf ePortfolio

What: A workshop hosted by New Student Orientation’s Compass Program to educate UAA students about presentation mediums to showcase their skills and talents.

When: Nov. 14 from 1:45-2:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Student Union Room 103 — Lyla Richards Conference Room.

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Student Recitals

What: UAA students can show their support for UAA music majors as they practice for a live audience. Genres range from opera to jazz.

When: Nov. 15 from 3-5 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

Cost: Free admission and free parking in the Fine Arts Building parking lot.

Seawolf athletics:

Hockey

What: Seawolves vs. Bowling Green.

When: Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.

Where: Seawolf Sports Complex

Cost: UAA students taking six or more credits on the Anchorage campus can attend all regular-season games for free with the presentation of a valid Wolfcard. Capacity at the Seawolf Sports Complex ice rink is limited, so be sure to arrive early.

Off-campus:

Whose Live Anyway?

What: This improvisation troupe plays off of the show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” They encourage audience participation and often ask for on-stage volunteers. All ages are welcome, but the show will contain some mild language.

When: Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Atwood Concert Hall (621 W. Seventh Ave.)

Cost: $44-$88.50 depending on the location of the seat. Tickets are available for purchase on centertix.com. Parking is free.

Gatsby Charity Ball

What: Enjoy a beer and wine garden local food from Pikiniki Food Truck, live music from DJ Last Rocketeer and a professional photographer to celebrate the new 20s. The ball’s dress code is formal, and 20s-themed outfits are highly encouraged. This is an 18 and over event, so be sure to bring a valid ID.

When: Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Viking Hall (8141 Briarwood St.)

Cost: $30 for one, $50 for two and $65 for the VIP package. Tickets are available for purchase on brownpapertickets.com.

Little Fish Workshop Maker’s Market

What: Shop for local and handmade products from over 50 vendors spread across two floors. There will also be food trucks available for lunch purchases.

When: Nov. 16 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Atwood Center on the APU campus (4455 University Drive)

Cost: Free admission, parking and coffee.