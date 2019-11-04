Get off the couch!

Not sure what to do this weekend? Here’s a list of events both on campus and around town that are sure to get you off the couch.

Key: Sports — Music — Workshops — Events — Theater

On-campus:

Level Up! Leadership Series: Writing a Winning Resume

What: Learn how to market your skills and make yourself stand out, expand your knowledge of types of resumes and cover letters, select the right resume for you and create an amazing cover letter.

When: Nov. 6 from 1-2 p.m.

Where: Student Union Leadership Lab, room 206.

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Pianist Natsuki Fukasawa in Concert

What: Internationally known and award-winning Steinway pianist Natsuki Fukasawa will perform at the UAA Recital Hall.

When: Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

Cost: Student: $9.99, military and seniors (60+): $14.99 and adult: $19.99. Tickets are available at www.artsUAA.com.

Such A Night! Songs from the Great American Songbook

What: Jazz pianist Karen Strid-Chadwick returns to UAA to direct and perform jazz standards from the Great American Songbook with UAA voice majors and faculty. Songs include “Mean to Me,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Cheek to Cheek.”

When: Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

Cost: Student: $9.99, military and seniors (60+): $14.99 and adult: $19.99. Tickets are available at www.artsUAA.com.

Veterans Day Appreciation

What: UAA Alumni Association, in partnership with the Alaska Army National Guard, UAA Staff Council, Military and Veteran Student Services, Student Veterans of UAA, Alaska Airlines Center/Spectra and Alaska Anchorage Seawolves, invite you to a Veterans Day Appreciation Event. The event welcomes alumni, students, staff, faculty and community members to join and show their appreciation to veterans, retired service members and current active service members.

When: Nov. 11 at 9:45 a.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center (3550 Providence Drive)

Cost: Free parking, free admission and free food and beverages.

Seawolf Athletics:

Volleyball

What: Seawolves vs. Western Oregon and Seawolves vs. Concordia-Portland

When: Nov. 7 and Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center (3550 Providence Drive)

Cost: UAA students taking six or more credits on the Anchorage campus can attend all regular-season games for free with the presentation of a valid WolfCard. Additionally, each student can bring up to two guests with them to all regular-season matches/games for $5 each. $10 for general admission. A $5 parking pass can be purchased at payment kiosks in the parking lot.

ESPN Armed Forces Classic

What: The Armed Forces Classic features a basketball doubleheader with Baylor facing Washington and Coast Guard Academy playing the University of Alaska Anchorage.

When: Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center (3550 Providence Drive)

Cost: $35 for the general public, $10 for UAA students with a valid WolfCard. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/AACArmedForces or at the Alaska Airlines Center box office during their hours of Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

What: Seawolves vs. Chaminade and Seawolves vs. San Francisco State

When: Nov. 9 at 5:15 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center Gymnasium (3550 Providence Drive)

Cost: $10. A $5 parking pass can be purchased at payment kiosks in the parking lot.

Men’s Basketball

What: Seawolves vs. Hawaii Pacific and Seawolves vs. Chaminade

When: Nov. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center Gymnasium (3550 Providence Drive)

Cost: $10. A $5 parking pass can be purchased at payment kiosks in the parking lot.

Around town:

Trail Tales #16

What: In the spirit of Arctic Entries, storytellers will share seven-minute stories about their trail experiences, adventures and life in general.

When: Nov. 7 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Museum at Rasmuson Center (625 C St.)

Cost: $15. Tickets can be purchased at alaska-trails.org. Beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and take-away foods are available for purchase.

Aces Alumni Charity Hockey Game

What: Come cheer on your favorite Aces players at the first-ever Aces Alumni Charity Hockey game. Bring your skates and skate with the players after the game. There will also be a live jersey auction.

When: Nov. 8 at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: Sullivan Arena (1600 Gambell St.)

Cost: Tickets purchased at the door only. All proceeds go to the Armed Services YMCA and Toys for Tots.

17th Annual Alaskan Christmas Bazaar

What: Get your holiday shopping done early at the annual Alaskan Christmas Bazaar. Along with 130 vendors, there will also be selfies with Santa, local food trucks and an espresso bar.

When: Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: ChangePoint Alaska (6689 ChangePoint Drive)

Cost: Free entry and parking.