Get off the couch!

On-campus:

“Abstract Answers”

What: An art exhibition displaying the work of four contemporary, Canadian women artists in exploring the limits of abstraction, representation and expression as a feminist political strategy. The exhibition is supported by the Elizabeth Tower Endowment.

When: Available to view until Dec. 20 during Kimura Gallery hours: weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Kimura Gallery (UAA Fine Arts Building, second floor)

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Career Table: Alaska Army National Guard

- Advertisement -

What: Speak with representatives from the Alaska Army National Guard about future opportunities.

When: Oct. 30-31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: First-floor lobby of Rasmuson Hall

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Level Up! Leadership Series

What: Hit “Start” on your professional and career development by attending the Level Up! Leadership Series. At the event, students will be introduced to ‘Fred the postman’ and the four “Fred principles” outlined by Mark Sanborn in his book, “The Fred Factor.”

When: Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Where: Leadership Lab (Student Union, room 206)

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

University Jazz Combo in Concert

What: Tap your toes to an evening of Duke Ellington, Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard and more performed by UAA faculty and jazz students.

When: Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

Cost: Student: $9.99, military and seniors (60+): $14.99 and adult: $19.99. Tickets are available at www.artsUAA.com.

Student Recitals

What: UAA students can show their support for UAA music majors as they practice for a live audience. Genres range from opera to jazz.

When: Nov. 1 from 3-5 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

Cost: Free admission and free parking in the Fine Arts Building parking lot.

UAA Glee Club Fall Concert

What: Enjoy a family-friendly performance by UAA’s Glee Club, featuring a variety of a cappella covers of songs by Survivor, Nicki Minaj, Queen, P!NK, Lizzo, Les Miserables, BTS, Seal, Billie Eilish and many more.

When: Nov. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

Cost: Free entry. Donations are appreciated.

PB&J Drive (Food for Fines)

What: Support UAA’s Emergency Food Cache through food donations. Donations can also relieve parking citations up to $60.

When: Nov. 4-8

Where: UAA Parking Services (Eugene Short Hall)

Cost: None.

Pianist Natsuki Fukasawa in Concert

What: Internationally known and award-winning Steinway pianist Natsuki Fukasawa will be performing at the UAA Recital Hall.

When: Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, room 150)

Cost: Student: $9.99, military and seniors (60+): $14.99 and adult: $19.99. Get tickets at www.artsUAA.com.

Seawolf Athletics:

Hockey

What: Seawolves vs. Omaha

When: Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: Seawolf Sports Complex

Cost: UAA students taking six or more credits on the Anchorage campus can attend all regular-season games for free with the presentation of a valid Wolfcard. Capacity at the Seawolf Sports Complex ice rink is limited, so be sure to arrive early.

Men’s Basketball

What: Seawolves vs. Portland Bible

When: Nov. 1-2 at 7 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center in the gymnasium

Cost: $10 plus parking. A $5 parking pass can be purchased at payment kiosks in the parking lot.

Around town:

Great Pumpkin Celebration

What: Join Cabela’s for a Halloween celebration featuring a free photo with the Peanuts Gang, a costume parade, ring toss and free crafts.

When: Oct. 29-31 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Cabela’s (155 W. 104th Ave.)

Cost: Free. $5 photo packages are available for purchase while supplies last.

Trick-or-treating at the mall

What: Bring the whole family for a safe and warm trick-or-treating event at the Midtown Mall. Costumes are encouraged.

When: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Midtown Mall (600 E. Northern Lights Blvd.)

Cost: Free admission and parking.

Malloween

What: Trick or treat while supporting the Anchorage community. The stores inside the Dimond Center will be stocked up with candy for participants. All proceeds will help support the Red Cross of Alaska.

When: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Dimond Center Mall (800 E. Dimond Blvd.)

Cost: $5 per trick or treater, which includes a treat bag. Tickets can be purchased on cvent.com

Zoo Boo

What: Come in costume and enjoy a safe trick-or-treating event on the decorated zoo trails. Along with lots of candy, the event will also feature giveaways.

When: Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: The Alaska Zoo (4731 O’Malley Road)

Cost: $7-$9 for members and youth ages 3-17 if purchased in advance, $10 at the gate, free for children age 2 and under.

Halloween Happenings

What: Enjoy a night of fun for the whole family with carnival games, an escape room, archery tag, trick or treating, prizes, raffles and more.

When: Oct. 31 from 5-9 p.m.

Where: The Arctic Rec Center (4855 Arctic Blvd.)

Cost: $40 for a family of up to six, $12 for adults, $10 for youth ages 12-18 and $7 for kids under 12 years.

JBER Haunted House

What: Come out for a night of fun and horror with JBER’s first-ever haunted house. The first hour of the night is a kid-friendly trick or treating event filled with games, arts and crafts and candy. Children also have the option to throw balls at the monsters in the haunted house to make them freeze. For the rest of the night, the event is aimed toward adults. Childcare will be available with tickets.

When: Nov. 1-2 from 6:30-11:30 p.m., Nov. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, or JBER (977 First St.)

Cost: $15 per family for the first hour, $10 per adult for the last four hours.

Holiday Food & Gift Festival

What: Get ready for the holidays with handmade arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, bath products, home decor and more from 120 vendors. The festival also offers gourmet food, a bounce house, free gift wrapping and photos with Santa.

When: Nov. 2 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Markets (741 E. 13th Ave.)

Cost: Free admission.