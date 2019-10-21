Get off the couch!

UAA On-Campus Events:

“Made of Stone”

What: An art exhibition presented by artists Alanna DeRocchi and Jonathan S. Green, who share an interest in the climate crisis and its effects on the planet. “Made of Stone” speaks of materiality and how to think toward the future.

When: Oct. 23-25, open 8 a.m-5 p.m.

Where: The ARC gallery in the UAA/APU Consortium Library

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Career Table: Alaska Army National Guard

What: Speak with representatives from the Alaska Army National Guard about future opportunities.

When: Oct. 22-23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: First-floor lobby of Rasmuson Hall

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Museums: Power; Access; and Community Series, II

What: Aisha Barnes, UAA Writing Department faculty and Hollis Mickey, Anchorage Museum director of Learning and Engagement, are hosting three presentations and discussions centered around the role and responsibilities of museums in communities.

When: Oct. 22 from 4-6 p.m.

Where: UAA/APU Consortium Library, room 307

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Student Recitals

What: UAA students can show their support for UAA music majors as they practice for a live audience. Genres range from opera to jazz.

When: Oct. 25 from 3-5 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building

Cost: Free parking at the Fine Arts Building and free admission.

Sinfonia: Suites and Treats

What: UAA’s Sinfonia is ready to transport listeners with an evening of orchestral works. Join in supporting emerging artists as they fill the UAA Recital Hall with timeless classical arrangements.

When: Oct. 26 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Student: $9.99, military and seniors (60+): $14.99 and adult: $19.99.

Haunted Halloween Fun Night

What: Haunted Halloween Fun Night is the largest indoor trick-or-treating event in Anchorage and the largest fundraising event for UAA clubs. There will be assorted carnival-like activities and fun for the whole family. Costumes are encouraged.

When: Oct. 26 from 1-6 p.m.

Where: Student Union

Cost: Attendance is free. Tickets for the activity booths can be purchased on UAAtix.com or at the entrance of the event.

Bookstore Reopening

What: The UAA Bookstore will reopen in its new location in the Alaska Airlines Center.

When: Oct. 28 at 8 a.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center. Textbook Kiosk at room 131 and Spirit Shop at room 160, for UAA clothing and merchandise, school supplies and general books.

Cost: Free. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Seawolf Athletics:

Volleyball

What: UAA Seawolves vs. UAF Nanooks

When: Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center

Cost: UAA students taking six or more credits on the Anchorage campus can attend all regular-season games for free with the presentation of a valid Wolfcard. Additionally, each student can bring up to two guests with them to all regular-season matches/games for $5 each. General admission is $10. Parking enforcement by UAA Parking Services still applies.

Hockey

What: First home games of the season: UAA Seawolves vs. UAF Nanooks

When: Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

Where: Seawolf Sports Complex

Cost: UAA students taking six or more credits on the Anchorage campus can attend all regular-season games for free with the presentation of a valid Wolfcard. Capacity at the Seawolf Sports Complex ice rink will be limited, so be sure to arrive early.