Get off the couch!

At UAA:

Behind the Pen II with UAA Creative Writing students

What: Undergraduate students in Professor Spatz and Rearden’s classes present their creative works

When: Thursday, May 3, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Bookstore – The Loft

Cost: Free

- Advertisement -

Piano master class concert

What: Check out the hard work of piano students at this free concert

When: Thursday, May 3, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall

Cost: Free

Pianist Scott Holden in concert

What: Acclaimed pianist Scott Holden comes to UAA for a one-night-only concert

When: Friday, May 4, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall

Cost: $19.99 for general public; $14.99 for seniors and military; $9.99 for students with valid student ID. Tickets available at ArtsUAA.com

Around Town:

“Anne of Green Gables”

What: TBA Theatre puts on the play “Anne of Green Gables” for eight showings



When: Friday, Saturday and Sundays, May 4-13, Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.

Where: TBA Theatre (635 W. 54th Ave.)

Cost: $11 for the general public; $9 for students, seniors and military; $6 for youth 12 and under. Tickets available at app.arts-people.com

Día del Sol celebration eeekend

What: Anchorage Museum hosts a weekend celebration of Mexican culture with food, music, community conversations and activities



When: Friday-Sunday, May 4-6

Where: Anchorage Museum (625 C St.)

Cost: Regular museum admission Friday and Sunday, free admission Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anchorage Salmon Run

What: Lace up the running shoes for this annual 10K, 5K or 2K race. Carnival following the race.

When: Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m.

Where: Inlet View Elementary (1219 N St.)

Cost: $38.36 for 10K or 5K; $17.01 for 2K. Register online at anchoragesalmonrun.com