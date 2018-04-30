Get off the couch!

At UAA:
Poetry Slam with Sigma Tau Delta
What: In honor of April’s National Poetry Month, celebrate with slam poetry and a pie sale with Sigma Tau Delta.
When: Thursday, April 26, 5 – 7 p.m.
Where: Campus Bookstore – The Loft
Cost: Free
UAA vs. Cornell
What: UAA’s Seawolf Debate team argues against Cornell University’s debate team on if “the future of American democracy depends on restricting free speech.”
When: Thursday, April 26, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall
Cost: $20 for general public; $10 for UAA students. Tickets available at UAATix.com
Book Buyback
What: See if your used textbook is eligible to be bought back by the UAA Bookstore for cash.
When: Starts Monday, April 30 until Monday, May 7
Where: Campus Bookstore
Cost: Free
UAA Late Nights
What: Grab some free food, pets some therapy dogs and get a free massage to help relieve stress from studying for finals week
When: Starts Monday, April 23 – Thursday, April 26, 6 p.m.
Where: Student Union
Cost: Free with valid student ID
’80s 5K Fun Run / Dance / Walk
What: Dress up in your best costume and come run, walk or dance this ’80s-themed 5K hosted by AE Club at UAA.
When: Saturday, April 28, 12 p.m.
Where: Social Sciences Building
Cost: $25, register at usatf.org
Around Town:
Arctic Comic Con
What: Alaska’s largest pop culture and comic book convention
When: Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 29, 12 p.m.
Where: Dena’ia Civic and Convention Center (600 W Seventh Ave)
Cost: $28-$53, register at arcticcomiccon.com
Pin-Up Day at the Zoo
What: Put on your best 1950’s vintage clothing for Pin-Up Day at the Alaska Zoo
When: Sunday, April 29, 11 a.m.
Where: The Alaska Zoo (4731 O’Malley Rd)
Cost: $15 for general public, $13 for Alaska resident, $10 for seniors and military, $7 for youth 3-17 years
Williwaw Public Market
What: Shop, drink and eat from local artists and businesses at this arts and crafts fair
When: Saturday, April 28, 1 – 5 p.m.
Where: Williwaw Social (609 F St)
Cost: Free