Get off the couch!

At UAA:

Poetry Slam with Sigma Tau Delta

What: In honor of April’s National Poetry Month, celebrate with slam poetry and a pie sale with Sigma Tau Delta.

When: Thursday, April 26, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Campus Bookstore – The Loft

- Advertisement -

Cost: Free

UAA vs. Cornell

What: UAA’s Seawolf Debate team argues against Cornell University’s debate team on if “the future of American democracy depends on restricting free speech.”

When: Thursday, April 26, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall

Cost: $20 for general public; $10 for UAA students. Tickets available at UAATix.com

Book Buyback

What: See if your used textbook is eligible to be bought back by the UAA Bookstore for cash.

When: Starts Monday, April 30 until Monday, May 7

Where: Campus Bookstore

Cost: Free

UAA Late Nights

What: Grab some free food, pets some therapy dogs and get a free massage to help relieve stress from studying for finals week

When: Starts Monday, April 23 – Thursday, April 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Student Union

Cost: Free with valid student ID

’80s 5K Fun Run / Dance / Walk

What: Dress up in your best costume and come run, walk or dance this ’80s-themed 5K hosted by AE Club at UAA.

When: Saturday, April 28, 12 p.m.

Where: Social Sciences Building

Cost: $25, register at usatf.org

Around Town:

Arctic Comic Con

What: Alaska’s largest pop culture and comic book convention

When: Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 29, 12 p.m.

Where: Dena’ia Civic and Convention Center (600 W Seventh Ave)

Cost: $28-$53, register at arcticcomiccon.com

Pin-Up Day at the Zoo

What: Put on your best 1950’s vintage clothing for Pin-Up Day at the Alaska Zoo

When: Sunday, April 29, 11 a.m.

Where: The Alaska Zoo (4731 O’Malley Rd)

Cost: $15 for general public, $13 for Alaska resident, $10 for seniors and military, $7 for youth 3-17 years

Williwaw Public Market

What: Shop, drink and eat from local artists and businesses at this arts and crafts fair

When: Saturday, April 28, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Williwaw Social (609 F St)

Cost: Free