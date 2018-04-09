Get off the couch!

At UAA
Guitar Studio student recital
What: University and high school students, alumni and community members enrolled in private guitar classes will perform in this guitar showcase.
When: Wednesday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building’s Recital Hall
Cost: Free
Procrastination party
What: Dance your procrastination away before finals hit with this dance party held by the UAA Dance Club.
When: Thursday, April 12, 7 – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Student Union – The Den
Cost: Free
Walter Martin in concert
What: Musician Walter Martin will hold a fun, live concert fit for all ages. In addition to the concert, there will be comfort dogs and a face painting artist at the event.
When: Friday, April 13, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Student Union
Cost: Free for UAA students and children 12 and under; $15 for the general public. Tickets available at UAATix.com
Contemporary Pop Songs Concert
What: Vocal students perform covers of some well-known and loved songs from the charts.
When: Friday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building’s Recital Hall
Cost: Free
Explore More: Indoor rock climbing
What: Hit up the Alaska Rock Gym with Student Activities and fellow classmates for a-rockin’ time.
When: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Alaska Rock Gym (665 E. 33rd Ave.)
Cost: $10 for UAA students taking 6+ credits. Tickets available at UAATix.com
Sinfonia
What: Classical arrangements of orchestral works will fill the Recital Hall for this spring’s Sinfonia event.
When: Saturday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building’s Recital Hall
Cost: $19.99 for the general public, $14.99 for seniors and military, $9.99 for students. Tickets available at UAATix.com
Latin dance lessons: Cha-cha
What: Don’t miss the last Latin dance lesson held on campus featuring the Cuban inspired cha-cha-cha.
When: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m.
Where: Student Union cafeteria
Cost: Free for UAA students taking 6+ credits, with valid ID
Around Town
ABC Bike Swap
What: Sell or buy bikes and bike equipment at the largest bike swap of the year hosted by Arctic Bike Club and Arctic MTB.
When: Saturday, April 14, 12:30 p.m.
Where: AT&T Pavilion Center (11051 S. Center Drive)
Cost: Free admission
“The Winter Bear”
What: This play features a story about a troubled Alaska Native teen who faces trauma but finds help through a Native Athabascan elder. [May contain sensitive content.]
When: Sunday, April 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (621 W. Sixth Ave.)
Cost: $15 for the general public; $12 for youth 18 years and younger