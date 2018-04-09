Get off the couch!

At UAA

Guitar Studio student recital

What: University and high school students, alumni and community members enrolled in private guitar classes will perform in this guitar showcase.

When: Wednesday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fine Arts Building’s Recital Hall

Cost: Free

Procrastination party

What: Dance your procrastination away before finals hit with this dance party held by the UAA Dance Club.

When: Thursday, April 12, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Student Union – The Den

Cost: Free

Walter Martin in concert

What: Musician Walter Martin will hold a fun, live concert fit for all ages. In addition to the concert, there will be comfort dogs and a face painting artist at the event.

When: Friday, April 13, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Student Union

Cost: Free for UAA students and children 12 and under; $15 for the general public. Tickets available at UAATix.com

Contemporary Pop Songs Concert

What: Vocal students perform covers of some well-known and loved songs from the charts.

When: Friday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.



Where: Fine Arts Building’s Recital Hall

Cost: Free

Explore More: Indoor rock climbing

What: Hit up the Alaska Rock Gym with Student Activities and fellow classmates for a-rockin’ time.

When: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Alaska Rock Gym (665 E. 33rd Ave.)

Cost: $10 for UAA students taking 6+ credits. Tickets available at UAATix.com

Sinfonia

What: Classical arrangements of orchestral works will fill the Recital Hall for this spring’s Sinfonia event.

When: Saturday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fine Arts Building’s Recital Hall

Cost: $19.99 for the general public, $14.99 for seniors and military, $9.99 for students. Tickets available at UAATix.com

Latin dance lessons: Cha-cha

What: Don’t miss the last Latin dance lesson held on campus featuring the Cuban inspired cha-cha-cha.

When: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Student Union cafeteria

Cost: Free for UAA students taking 6+ credits, with valid ID

Around Town

ABC Bike Swap

What: Sell or buy bikes and bike equipment at the largest bike swap of the year hosted by Arctic Bike Club and Arctic MTB.

When: Saturday, April 14, 12:30 p.m.

Where: AT&T Pavilion Center (11051 S. Center Drive)

Cost: Free admission

“The Winter Bear”

What: This play features a story about a troubled Alaska Native teen who faces trauma but finds help through a Native Athabascan elder. [May contain sensitive content.]

When: Sunday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (621 W. Sixth Ave.)

Cost: $15 for the general public; $12 for youth 18 years and younger