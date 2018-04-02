Get off the couch!

At UAA

The Cyber Threat: Protecting your identity

What: First National Bank Alaska’s Mike Manson will host a one-hour informational session on how to be safer online, as part of UAA’s Financial Literacy Month.

When: Wednesday, April 4, 12 – 1 p.m.

Where: Student Union – Lyla Richards Room, Room 103

Cost: Free

Chat with the chancellor and cabinet

What: Interim Chancellor Sam Gingerich and his cabinet will discuss news about UAA and answer questions from students, faculty and staff.

When: Wednesday, April 4, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Consortium Library – Room 307

Cost: Free

New Dances 2018

What: UAA’s Department of Dance and Theatre host their annual spring show, New Dances, running for four nights only.

When: Wednesday – Saturday, April 4 – 7, 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 8, 6 p.m.

Where: UAA Fine Arts Building – Harper Studio Theatre

Cost: $14.99 for adult, military, senior and non-UAA students; $11.99 for UAA Students. Tickets available at ArtsUAA.com

Stand Strong for STAR

What: This family-friendly event will raise awareness and support for those who have survived sexual assault. Silent auction, open-mic spoken word and games. FreeQuency, a spoken word poet, will be at the event and performing some of her pieces.

When: Friday, April 6, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: UAA Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall, Room 150

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Prof. Patrick Dulin presents “Smartphone Apps and the Treatment of Alcohol Addiction”

What: Professor Patrick Dulin explains the way smartphones and technology have helped in the treatment of alcohol and other addictions.

When: Monday, April 9, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: UAA Campus Bookstore – The Loft

Cost: Free, open to public

Around town

Gold medal celebration

What: Celebrate, meet and greet the Alaskan Olympians who recently competed in PyeongChang.

When: Wednesday, April 4, 5 p.m.

Where: Town Square Park (544 W. Fifth Ave.)

Cost: Free

Extra Credit 2018: An evening of stories from Anchorage High Schools

What: High school students in Anchorage share stories and music at this event.

When: Thursday, April 5, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Museum (625 C St.)

Cost: $7.33, tickets available at Eventbrite