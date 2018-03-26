Get off the couch!

At UAA

“The Mask You Live In” screening and discussion

What: Catch a free screening of “The Mask You Live In” in the Den. A discussion will follow the movie and free food will be provided.

When: Wednesday, March 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Den

Cost: Free for students

An Evening of Exploration

What: The one-night-only event will host expedition team leader Ghislain Bardout about his journey “under the pole.”

When: Thursday, March 29, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wendy Williamson Auditorium

Cost: Free, open to public

Nutters for Putters

What: UAA students are occupying all of Putter’s Wild for a night of putt-putt. Pizza and free transportation provided.

When: Friday, March 30, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Putter’s Wild (1230 E. 68th Ave. #109) Continuous transportation to Putter’s Wild will happen all night; meet at the shuttle stop outside the Campus Bookstore

Cost: Free for students

“The French Connection” chamber concert

What: A night filled with 19th-century French romantic chamber music performed by UAA faculty

When: Friday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Fine Arts Building Recital Hall

Cost: $19.99 for adults; $14.99 for seniors and military; $9.99 for students

Around Town

Book Talk: “We Have Not Stopped Trembling Yet” with Dr. EJR David

What: Author EJR David discusses his new book, “We Have Not Stopped Trembling Yet: Letters to My Filipino-Athabascan Family” at the museum

When: Friday, March 30, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Museum (625 C St.)

Cost: Included in Museum admission. Free for members; $18 for adults; $15 for Alaskan resident; $12 for senior, military, student; $9 for children 3-12

Barnes & Noble Bookfair

What: Support Highland Academy Charter School while shopping at Barnes and Noble.

When: Friday, March 30, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Barnes and Noble (200 E. Northern Lights Blvd.)

Cost: Free