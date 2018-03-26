Get off the couch!

At UAA
“The Mask You Live In” screening and discussion
What: Catch a free screening of “The Mask You Live In” in the Den. A discussion will follow the movie and free food will be provided.
When: Wednesday, March 28, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: The Den
Cost: Free for students
An Evening of Exploration
What: The one-night-only event will host expedition team leader Ghislain Bardout about his journey “under the pole.”
When: Thursday, March 29, 6:30 – 9 p.m.
Where: Wendy Williamson Auditorium
Cost: Free, open to public
Nutters for Putters
What: UAA students are occupying all of Putter’s Wild for a night of putt-putt. Pizza and free transportation provided.
When: Friday, March 30, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Putter’s Wild (1230 E. 68th Ave. #109) Continuous transportation to Putter’s Wild will happen all night; meet at the shuttle stop outside the Campus Bookstore
Cost: Free for students
“The French Connection” chamber concert
What: A night filled with 19th-century French romantic chamber music performed by UAA faculty
When: Friday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.
Where: UAA Fine Arts Building Recital Hall
Cost: $19.99 for adults; $14.99 for seniors and military; $9.99 for students
Around Town
Book Talk: “We Have Not Stopped Trembling Yet” with Dr. EJR David
What: Author EJR David discusses his new book, “We Have Not Stopped Trembling Yet: Letters to My Filipino-Athabascan Family” at the museum
When: Friday, March 30, 6 – 7 p.m.
Where: Anchorage Museum (625 C St.)
Cost: Included in Museum admission. Free for members; $18 for adults; $15 for Alaskan resident; $12 for senior, military, student; $9 for children 3-12
Barnes & Noble Bookfair
What: Support Highland Academy Charter School while shopping at Barnes and Noble.
When: Friday, March 30, 3 – 9 p.m.
Where: Anchorage Barnes and Noble (200 E. Northern Lights Blvd.)
Cost: Free