Get off the couch!

At UAA

Relief Printing Demonstration

What: Artist Jim Lee will host a demonstration relief printing for three days on campus

When: Wednesday – Friday, March 21 – 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: UAA Fine Arts Building, Room 313

Cost: Free, open to public

Bach in the Subways 2018: Live Performances by UAA Musicians and Faculty

What: As a celebration of Bach’s 333rd birthday, musicians all around the world will play music in subways and public spaces. UAA will celebrate with music in the Bookstore, performed by students and faculty.

When: Wednesday, March 21, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: UAA Campus Bookstore – The Loft

Cost: Free

Open mic

What: Explore Open Mic night with music, poetry, stories and maybe even some jokes

When: Wednesday, March 21, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Den

Cost: Free

Prop 1 is a Drag

What: Drag+ and Generation Action present this event which includes local drag queens, door prizes and a costume contest to oppose Prop 1. This event may include mature content

When: Thursday, March 22, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: The Den

Cost: Free, open to public

’90s Skate Night

What: Bring your own skates to this 90’s themed skate night on campus. Come dressed in your best 90’s outfit to win a prize

When: Friday, March 23, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: UAA Wells Fargo Ice Rink

Cost: Free for students taking 6+ credits

USUAA Election – Open Forum

What: Learn all about the candidates running for USUAA positions this semester before voting on April 3.

When: Monday, March 26, 5 p.m.

Where: The Den

Cost: Free

Around town

In Context: Alaska Native Languages

What: Anchorage Museum will hold another “In Context” series; this time is all about learning Alaska Native languages.

When: Wednesday, March 21, 10 a.m.

Where: Anchorage Museum (625 C St.)

Cost: $20 for non-members, registration is recommended online

March For Our Lives

What: March for Our Lives movement takes place March 24. Join by participating in Anchorage to demand an end to mass shootings in schools

When: Saturday, March 24, 12 p.m.

Where: Delaney Park Strip (between 9th and 10th Avenue, and A and P Street)

Cost: Free

Art House Film Night: What if it Works?

What: Catch a free screening of “What if it Works?” A story about a love story between two very different individuals

When: Tuesday, March 27, 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: 49th State Brewing Co. (717 W. Third Ave.)

Cost: Free