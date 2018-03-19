Get off the couch!

At UAA
Relief Printing Demonstration
What: Artist Jim Lee will host a demonstration relief printing for three days on campus
When: Wednesday – Friday, March 21 – 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: UAA Fine Arts Building, Room 313
Cost: Free, open to public
Bach in the Subways 2018: Live Performances by UAA Musicians and Faculty
What: As a celebration of Bach’s 333rd birthday, musicians all around the world will play music in subways and public spaces. UAA will celebrate with music in the Bookstore, performed by students and faculty.
When: Wednesday, March 21, 5 – 7 p.m.
Where: UAA Campus Bookstore – The Loft
Cost: Free
Open mic
What: Explore Open Mic night with music, poetry, stories and maybe even some jokes
When: Wednesday, March 21, 7 – 8 p.m.
Where: The Den
Cost: Free
Prop 1 is a Drag
What: Drag+ and Generation Action present this event which includes local drag queens, door prizes and a costume contest to oppose Prop 1. This event may include mature content
When: Thursday, March 22, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: The Den
Cost: Free, open to public
’90s Skate Night
What: Bring your own skates to this 90’s themed skate night on campus. Come dressed in your best 90’s outfit to win a prize
When: Friday, March 23, 7 – 8 p.m.
Where: UAA Wells Fargo Ice Rink
Cost: Free for students taking 6+ credits
USUAA Election – Open Forum
What: Learn all about the candidates running for USUAA positions this semester before voting on April 3.
When: Monday, March 26, 5 p.m.
Where: The Den
Cost: Free
Around town
In Context: Alaska Native Languages
What: Anchorage Museum will hold another “In Context” series; this time is all about learning Alaska Native languages.
When: Wednesday, March 21, 10 a.m.
Where: Anchorage Museum (625 C St.)
Cost: $20 for non-members, registration is recommended online
March For Our Lives
What: March for Our Lives movement takes place March 24. Join by participating in Anchorage to demand an end to mass shootings in schools
When: Saturday, March 24, 12 p.m.
Where: Delaney Park Strip (between 9th and 10th Avenue, and A and P Street)
Cost: Free
Art House Film Night: What if it Works?
What: Catch a free screening of “What if it Works?” A story about a love story between two very different individuals
When: Tuesday, March 27, 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: 49th State Brewing Co. (717 W. Third Ave.)
Cost: Free