Get off the couch!

At UAA
Meet and Greet the Mayor
What: Meet with Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and have the chance to hear and express thoughts or concerns about the city of Anchorage
When: Thursday, March 8 at 2 p.m.
Where: Student Union Den
Cost: Free
Cabin Fever Debates 2018
What: See who will be this year’s new Cabin Fever Debate winners at the final round, discussing the proposition entitled, “The death penalty is the only just punishment for the Parkland shooter.”
When: Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
Where: UAA Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall
Cost: Free
Latin dance lessons: The merengue
What: Learn the merengue with these free Latin dance lessons for UAA students taking 6 or more credits
When: Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
Where: UAA Student Union Cafeteria
Cost: Free
Spoken word
What: Share written work and poetry at this once-a-month event. Interested participants should sign up at the Student Union Information Desk. Light refreshments are provided.
When: Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
Where: UAA Student Union Den
Cost: Free
UAA Jazz Festival
What: Celebrate the 31st Jazz Festival with UAA’s Department of Music. A variety of jazz workshops and performances will be held for four days during the festival.
When: Wednesday – Saturday, March 7 – 10, times varying.
Where: UAA Fine Arts Building
Cost: Prices vary depending on activity, more information found at ArtsUAA.com
Around town
Dave & Buster’s grand opening
What: Join Dave and Buster’s for their grand opening in the Dimond Center. The arcade and restaurant is the first of its kind in Anchorage.
When: Monday, March 19 starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Dimond Center (800 E. Dimond Blvd, Suite 240)
Cost: Food, drink and game coins available for purchase
Spenard Food Truck Carnival opening day
What: Bring your friends and family to the first day of Spenard’s Food Truck Carnival. There will be plenty of food trucks to choose from and performances from AK Fire Circus.
When: Thursday, March 15 starting at 11 a.m.
Where: 2435 Spenard Road
Cost: Free, food and drink for purchase
Reel Spring Fever – Anchorage
What: Celebrate women anglers by learning new skills, networking with other fisherwomen and watching a collection of short films featuring women fly-fishers
When: Friday, March 16 at 6 p.m.
Where: Lakefront Hotel Ballroom (4800 Spenard Road)
Cost: $15, tickets available at events.ticketprinting.com