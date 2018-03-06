Get off the couch!

At UAA

Meet and Greet the Mayor

What: Meet with Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and have the chance to hear and express thoughts or concerns about the city of Anchorage

When: Thursday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

Where: Student Union Den

Cost: Free

Cabin Fever Debates 2018

What: See who will be this year’s new Cabin Fever Debate winners at the final round, discussing the proposition entitled, “The death penalty is the only just punishment for the Parkland shooter.”

When: Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: UAA Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall

Cost: Free

Latin dance lessons: The merengue

What: Learn the merengue with these free Latin dance lessons for UAA students taking 6 or more credits

When: Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

Where: UAA Student Union Cafeteria

Cost: Free

Spoken word

What: Share written work and poetry at this once-a-month event. Interested participants should sign up at the Student Union Information Desk. Light refreshments are provided.

When: Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

Where: UAA Student Union Den

Cost: Free

UAA Jazz Festival

What: Celebrate the 31st Jazz Festival with UAA’s Department of Music. A variety of jazz workshops and performances will be held for four days during the festival.

When: Wednesday – Saturday, March 7 – 10, times varying.

Where: UAA Fine Arts Building

Cost: Prices vary depending on activity, more information found at ArtsUAA.com

Around town

Dave & Buster’s grand opening

What: Join Dave and Buster’s for their grand opening in the Dimond Center. The arcade and restaurant is the first of its kind in Anchorage.

When: Monday, March 19 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Dimond Center (800 E. Dimond Blvd, Suite 240)

Cost: Food, drink and game coins available for purchase

Spenard Food Truck Carnival opening day

What: Bring your friends and family to the first day of Spenard’s Food Truck Carnival. There will be plenty of food trucks to choose from and performances from AK Fire Circus.

When: Thursday, March 15 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: 2435 Spenard Road

Cost: Free, food and drink for purchase

Reel Spring Fever – Anchorage

What: Celebrate women anglers by learning new skills, networking with other fisherwomen and watching a collection of short films featuring women fly-fishers

When: Friday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

Where: Lakefront Hotel Ballroom (4800 Spenard Road)

Cost: $15, tickets available at events.ticketprinting.com