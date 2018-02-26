Get off the couch!

At UAA

Rev Cycling

What: This group cycling class is offered every Tuesday and Thursday, giving students the chance at some extra activity during the winter.

When: Thursday, March 1, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Sports Complex – Stationary Bike Room, room 205

Cost: Free for students taking 6+ credits with valid student ID

BANFF Mountain Film Festival

What: Get tickets to catch the best mountain and adventure films from all around the world before they sell out.

When: Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Wendy Williamson Auditorium

Cost: $5 for UAA students; $15 for the general public. Tickets available at UAATix.com

NATS Voice Competition Recital

What: Come hear the voices that won the NATS Musical Theatre Competition and the Classical Competition.

When: Saturday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Fine Arts Building – Recital Hall

Cost: Free

Author Patricia Watts debuts “The Frayer”

What: Patricia Watts will chat about her new noir suspense novel, “The Frayer” and themes and challenges of her book.

When: Monday, March 5, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: UAA Campus Bookstore – The Loft

Cost: Free, open to the public

Around town

Winter Bike Jam

What: Join in on this all-ages bike jam, from Off the Chain to Writer’s Block Bookstore and Cafe, where warm beverages will be served.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Meet at Off the Chain (1406 W 33rd Ave) at 6:30 p.m. or join the fun along the way

Cost: Free

Music in the Museum

What: Sit back and enjoy Megan Bledsoe Ward’s classical concert, in partnership with Anchorage Symphony Orchestra

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 12:15 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Museum (625 C St)

Cost: Included in museum admission

The Spenardian launch party

What: Join the party to help launch two UAA student’s quarterly magazine, “The Spenardian” with a silent auction, food, drinks and live music.

When: Thursday, March 1 at 5 p.m.

Where: The Church of Love (3502 Spenard Rd

Cost: Free

- Advertisement -