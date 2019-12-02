Get crafty with gift-giving at annual Craft Fair and Fall Pottery Sale

Two major art events at UAA are coming up just in time for the holidays: the UAA Clay Body Club’s Fall Pottery Sale and UAA’s Craft Fair.

The Clay Body Club is a student club for students enrolled in ceramics classes at UAA to further hone their skills. The club has two sales every year, one each semester, where students can put their work up for sale.

Part of the sale earnings goes to the Visiting Professor in Ceramics Program, which brings internationally recognized artists to UAA to host workshops and art critiques. Another part of the proceeds helps ceramics students pay for the cost to attend the annual National Council on Education of Ceramic Arts Conference.

The UAA Craft Fair, hosted by Student Life and Leadership, includes over 100 crafters selling handmade, unique Alaskan works. Liam Floyd, the event coordinator for Student Life and Leadership, said there is a huge variety of products to choose from at the event.

“Students or community members who have never been to this event can expect to see a great variety of high-quality, Alaskan made items for sale, such as jewelry, clothes, pottery, toys, pet accessories, photography, other mediums of art, etc. If they’re looking to get unique Christmas gifts, this is definitely a place to get them,” Floyd said.

The items at the fair are juried by a committee. This means that they are required to be approved before they are allowed to be sold. This creates a set standard of excellence for the quality of the items at the fair.

This year, there will be two student-run booths at the event. The Craft Fair organizers collaborated with Eileen Moring, the Hugh McPeck Gallery manager, to create the booths so students can showcase their artwork to the public.

Floyd is happy about this new addition to the fair.

“[UAA Student Life and Leadership] are all very excited for this addition and hope to continue offering this to students in the future,” Floyd said.

The Clay Body Club’s Fall Pottery Sale will take place on Dec. 6 from 8 a.m.- to 5 p.m. at Gordon Hartlieb Hall, room 108. The UAA Craft Fair will take place on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Student Union.

Both events are free and open to the public. More information on the sales is available on Facebook at UAA Fall Pottery Sale and UAA Craft Fair 2019.