Frye scores twice, Perrone with 28 saves in a tie with No. 13 Bemidji State

The No. 13 Bemidji State Beavers hockey team came into the Seawolves’ final home game weekend on Feb. 21-22 as arguably the hottest team in the country, having won 10 of their last 12 games, along with a five-game winning streak.

The Seawolves managed to tie up the game 2-2 on Feb. 22 after falling 4-1 on Feb. 21, but were unable to pick up the extra point in the 3-on-3 overtime.

Momentum was on the Beavers’ side for the majority of the game, and oddly enough, it was penalties for the Seawolves that turned the tide.

UAA forward Zack Nazzarett was called for checking from behind, a game misconduct, giving Bemidji a 5-minute power play. On top of that, defenseman Eric Sinclair was called for tripping and a bench minor for too many men on the ice, putting three players in the penalty box at the same time.

With a total of 6 minutes of penalties killed off, the Seawolves had momentum, which forward Alex Frye took advantage of and scored 2 minutes after, with 31 seconds left in the second period.

Frye later scored on the power play 3 minutes into the third period on a deflection set up by senior forward Luc Brown, which put UAA in the lead by one point.

Owen Sillinger had a game misconduct for Bemidji with 4:41 remaining in regulation time, which means that no matter what, UAA would have the man advantage for the rest of the third period.

The Beavers forced turnovers throughout the game, the biggest forced by Tyler Kirkup to set up Alex Ierullo to tie the game with 2:49 left in regulation.

After Ierullo’s goal to tie it for the Beaver’s, the once rambunctious crowd in the Chuck Homan Ice Arena was silent for the remainder of the night.

Senior captain for the Beavers Tommy Muck ended the game with 2:30 remaining in the second overtime to give BSU the win and two WCHA points.

UAA only earned one point out of six towards the WCHA standings throughout the weekend, putting the Seawolves ahead of the Ferris State by four points.

Each win in regular gameplay is three points, an overtime win is two points and a tie or an overtime loss is one point.

Next on the schedule for Seawolf hockey is a face-off in the Governor’s Cup against the UAF Nanooks on Feb. 28 and 29. This series will not only decide the fate of the Gov. Cup, but holds the potential for the Seawolves to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

For more information about UAA athletics, visit the schedule online at goseawolves.com.