FreeQuency to highlight Stand Strong for STAR event

On Friday, April 6, Stand Strong For STAR will be taking place in the UAA Recital Hall, Room 150, of the UAA Fine Arts Building from 6 to 10 p.m.

Standing Together Against Rape, better known as STAR, is a non profit whose mission “is to provide the best quality of crisis intervention, education and advocacy services to victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse, and their families and our community.”

“The event is a great way to engage with survivors, and/or people who have been effected by sexual violence, in a positive and fun way. All money raised at the event will be donated directly to STAR,” Bridget Coffou, an organizer of the event and Prevention Education Coordinator for UAA’s Office of Equity and Compliance, said.

As a family friendly event suitable for all ages, Stand Strong For STAR will feature games, a silent auction, performances by local musicians and storytellers, as well as a spoken word open mic night starting at 7 p.m., hosted by FreeQuency, a New Orleans based spoken word artist, activist and winner of the “2018 Women of the World Poetry Slam.”

“​Survivors, and folks who have experience with this type of violence, are not given a platform to share their experiences,” Coffou said. “By providing a platform on campus, we are able to empower our students to embrace their voices and either start or continue their healing process.”

FreeQuency, whose full name is Mwende Katwiwa, is a self described “poet, Pan-Africanist, and a freedom fighter” who is perhaps best known for a TED Talk titled “Black life at the intersection of birth and death.”

UAA students can attend a poetry workshop hosted by FreeQuency from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Student Union Den on April 6.