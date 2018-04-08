Fox finishes first collegiate gymnastics season as standout

Freshman Isabelle Fox has had a successful first year in collegiate gymnastics, . The all-around gymnast proved to be a standout athlete in almost every meet she competed in. She gained awards, personal records and several spots on the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation second team.

Fox started out the season strong. At the first meet of the season, she was awarded MPSF Freshman of the Week based on her exceptional performance at a dual meet against Cortland in early January. She scored 9.60 or higher on seven of her eight routines.

Less than a month later, when the Seawolves competed against Sacramento State, Fox posted a 9.875 on floor exercise, the highest floor score from UAA in over a year.

That score ended up at No. 10 in the all-time records for floor.

Fox continued to progress throughout the season, taking a victorious tie on vault (9.675) against Centenary. She scored a 9.625 at the same meet on beam, occupying the top spot with two fellow Seawolves behind her.

Two weeks later, Fox and the Seawolves competed in a three-team meet against Sacramento and Seattle Pacific. She scored between 9.6 and 9.75 on all four apparatuses she competed in, contributing significantly to the team score.

Her largest recognition didn’t come until the final meet of the season at the MPSF Championships. After delivering a 38.475 in the all-around, Fox was shocked to learn that she was awarded MPSF Freshman of the Year award.

“I was super excited, though, because my family was there to watch, and I just want to make them proud,” Fox said.

The success Fox saw throughout the season wasn’t just luck or raw talent, but the result of a season of hard work.

“I think keeping my goals of doing my best and working hard in mind every time I went into practice contributed to me doing well this season,” Fox said.

In between the time spent at practice, flying to and from meets in the Lower 48, getting treatment for injuries and accomplishing required workouts, Fox managed to maintain her academics.

“It was slightly difficult to balance school and gym especially with some of my science classes, but the coaches are very understanding that school comes first and they help as much as they can,” Fox said.

With just four weeks left in the spring semester, Fox and her teammates are spending the remainder focusing on their academics. However, their minds are never fully off gymnastics-mode.

With recruits being lined up and new goals established, Fox and her teammates already have next year in mind.

“I think we’ll do really well next season. I’m excited about our incoming class and see how they’ll do in their first year. Hopefully, we can build on this year’s success,” Fox said, “I think we all have personal goals set for next year already, but my goal for the team is for everyone to realize their talent and show the other schools what we are capable of.”

Nine months remain for training and focus before Fox and the Seawolves are back in action.