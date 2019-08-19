Former UAA runner Danielle McCormick nominated for NCAA 2019 Woman of the Year

With the conclusion of her four-year, highly successful collegiate career, UAA’s Danielle McCormick was just announced to be a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year. She was the single nominee from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

The pool of nominees ranges from Division I-III, including 585 student-athletes for a record-high year. Both eligible conferences and schools are able to nominate athletes of their choice, McCormick being nominated by GNAC.

The award considers not only athletic achievement but also academics, community service and extracurriculars.

For all four years of her collegiate career, McCormick competed in cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track. During a total of 12 seasons, McCormick accumulated many awards, honors and titles. In both indoor and outdoor track, McCormick earned an All-American spot twice for each season.

During her final year at the university, McCormick finished third in the 800-meter at the NCAA Indoor National Championships.

In addition, she also participated in the distance medley that finished second at the national championships, after already having set a GNAC record.

In outdoor track and field, she secured the GNAC title in the 800-meter (2:08.67), as well as a third-place finish in the 1,500-meter (4:27.74). She continued on to compete at her final NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship, finishing fourth in the 800-meter (2:09.71) and eighth in the 4×400 meter relay (3:47.87).

During her final cross-country meet, she helped the Seawolves to a GNAC cross-country title. McCormick finished 10th in the 6K at the GNAC Championships in a time of 21:58.1.

McCormick had also previously been the GNAC Champion in the 800-meter during both the indoor and outdoor seasons of her junior year. During her sophomore year, she placed second in the 800-meter at both the indoor and outdoor GNAC Championships.

However, the highlight of her career was becoming the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field national champion in the 800-meter, finishing in a time of 2:07.79.

A year later, McCormick improved her personal-best time, finishing the race in 2:05.00 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in April of 2019. Her time is No. 5 on the GNAC All-Time list.

McCormick managed to accumulate a total of nine all-conference awards during her time at UAA, including two for cross-country, three for indoor track and four for outdoor track, as well as six GNAC All-Academic awards, three each in both cross-country and track and field.

In addition, McCormick was also named to the Google Cloud/CoSIDA Academic All-District Team twice.

McCormick graduated cum laude in spring of 2019 with a degree in natural sciences.

The 2019 Woman of the Year committee will narrow down the 585 nominees to the top-30, 10 from each division. Nine finalists will be selected afterward, three from each division. A winner will be announced at a banquet in Indianapolis on Oct. 20.