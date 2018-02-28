Out and about: A lineup of First Friday events in Anchorage

This upcoming Friday, March 2, a number of different art showcases, exhibitions and First Friday events will be held close to UAA and the Anchorage area.

The International Gallery of Contemporary Art, 427 D St. will be having an event from 5 – 9 p.m. revealing the artwork that will be displayed in the gallery until the end of March.

“Visitors will experience the engaging installation of Susan Bizecki in our Center Gallery… we also have the work of talented UAA painting and sculpture students in the North and South Galleries with the prompt; ‘Technology and Nature,’ instructed by [Thomas] Chung and Kristy Summers,” Elissa Meyers, gallery manager, said.

The exhibition features the work of Ed Eagerton and Andrea Luper, as well as other UAA art students taking painting and sculpture classes.

“Students have chosen to take a critical look at the dangers of our society’s relationship with social media and technology, others have chosen to represent their appreciation for the natural world,” Thomas Chung, painting professor, said. “There is such a range of intelligent viewpoints on this topic represented by the artists.”

At UAA, there will be a free reception from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Hugh McPeck Gallery, located on the second floor of the UAA Student Union, for Carol McCarty’s “We’re All in This Together” exhibition.

“We’re All in This Together” is a collection of McCarty’s ceramics and other works, all of which reflect on issues surrounding public health, environmental health and the long-term effects of war on societies.

Right down the road at the Alaska Pacific University, there will be an free exhibition of artist Erin Gingrich’s work from 5 – 7 p.m. at the ConocoPhillips Gallery.

“Erin Gingrich is a contemporary Alaska Native artist whose work connects with the historically traditional beliefs of her ancestors on the value of our natural environment as gifts gathered from the land,” the event description reads.

“The work is to honor the gifts we harvest from the land and to represent the subsistence resources that so many Alaskans relay on,” Gingrich said.

Downtown from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., the E Street Theater will be hosting a screening of “Keep Talking,” a film selected by the Anchorage International Film Festival. “Keep Talking” follows four Alaska Native women fighting to save Kodiak Alutiiq, an endangered language spoken by less than 40 elders.

Tickets for the screening are $7. After the film, guests are encouraged to check out the selection of food and cocktails available above the theater at Tequila 61.

Fur Rondy’s First Friday will be taking place at The Hotel Captain Cook Whale’s Tail bar, located at 939 W Fifth Ave. This free event, hosted from 5 – 9 p.m. will feature artist Rhonda Scott’s painting, “Legacy Run.” The first 100 attendees of the event will be given a free print.

The Blue Hollomon Gallery, located at 3555 Arctic Blvd C-5, will be hosting a free event from 5-8 p.m. showcasing the work of artist James Temte.

Aurora Fine Art, 737 W 5th Ave, will be hosting a free event from 5 – 9 p.m. showcasing the photography of Todd Salat’s work, “Aurora Hunter.”

2 Friends Gallery, located on 341 E Benson Blvd, will be hosting a free event from 5-7 p.m. showcasing the work of artists Mary Downes, known for her quilted maps of Alaska, and artist Robin Parsons, known for her tote bags, table runners, mug rugs and more.

The Bubbly Mermaid Champagne & Oyster Bar, located on 417 D St., will be hosting an art showing reception from 5-7 p.m. of artist Natalie Treadwell’s artwork.

The Anchorage Museum, 625 C St. will be hosting “Polar Nights: First Friday After Hours at the Anchorage Museum” from 6 – 9 p.m. The event will feature the annual Anchorage School District’s student art exhibition reception with comments from Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, as well as the reveal of the city’s Historic Preservation Plan and Design District.