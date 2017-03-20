Fictional universes often collide with reality in ‘Imaginary Worlds’

Too often we find ourselves caught in the whirlpool of life and revert to our fantasies. There are plenty of geeky universes out there to keep audiences entertained and fans on their toes. Hiding in our fantasy worlds seem like a simple escape, but sometimes we get caught up in the ins and outs of other worlds that we forget to address our own.

“Imaginary Worlds” recognizes that and strives to bridge the disconnect between reality and fiction. Hosted by Erin Molinsky, “Imaginary Worlds” is a podcast that focuses on why we choose to believe our fictional universes more than our own.

The podcast launched its first episode, “Origin Stories,” in 2014. Since then, Molinsky has brought in writers, directors and fellow die-hard fans to discuss, indulge and answer questions about universes we think we already know. Addressed within the episodes are stories similar to the Star Wars universe, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and even J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.”

“Imaginary Worlds” releases episodes bi-weekly and leaves listeners craving more. Each episode is laced with the origins of the universe, the complexities of conflict and the questions that fans all ask. Molinsky himself is a relatable narrator and isn’t afraid to display his obsessions and interests to the audience.

Fans of fiction and fantasy will easily relate to how big of an impact these universes make on our lives and, more importantly, listeners will see how vital the juxtaposition between real and imaginary really is.