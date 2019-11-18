Fall 2019 Singles Night provides inclusive cosplay fun

UAA students and the Anchorage community enjoyed a night of gaming and dancing at the Cosplay Dance in the Student Union Den on Nov. 14. The dance was sponsored by The UAA Anime Club, Esports Club and The Student Activities and Commuter Programs.

For the first portion of the dance, DJ Spencer Lee spun music while over 30 dance-goers enjoyed gaming on the many TV monitors in the den. Attendees then gathered on the dance floor around 8 p.m.

Cosplay was this semester’s Singles Night dance theme. Singles Nights are held every semester, giving students a chance to mingle and enjoy a night of games, music and dancing. Each event features a different theme, including Grease and galaxy. Event tickets were complimentary for students and the event was opened to the public as well.

“There [was] a healthy mix of people in cosplay and not dressed up at all. I think it’s great and people are here just to enjoy themselves,” Corey Miller, Students Activities coordinator, said.

The event featured a cosplay costume contest, Mario Kart Competition, free Polaroid photos, pizza, Monster Energy drinks and Nerd Trivia.

Adrianna McCoy, a marketing major and the organizer of the Mario Kart competition, attended the dance dressed as Princess Peach. She enjoyed how many attendees participated in the gaming, as well as the diversity of people attending.

“It’s nice to see all these people here enjoying this event, especially people who normally don’t play video games,” McCoy said.

- Advertisement -

When the theme song for “Sailor Moon,” a popular Japanese manga series, played, dance-goers gathered onto the dance floor, forming a circle. Then, they broke into dance formation as “The Macarena” played.

Philip Jacob, a dental assisting major, was dressed as “Gloomy Bear,” a character from a Japanese toy company. During the first half of the event, he couldn’t wait to see how the second half turned out.

“I’m excited to see what the rest of the night will be like. It has been really fun so far and that’s why I’m here, just to have fun,” Jacob said.

Miller said the Cosplay Dance was a success.

“People [were] playing video games and having a great time,” Miller said.