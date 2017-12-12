Fall 2017 UAA Athletics recap

The accomplishments of UAA’s athletic department have already added up to an impressive amount during the first half of the school year.

Cross-country and volleyball are the only sports that have finished competing for the year, but volleyball will start its preparations for the next year in the spring, while the cross-country runners are currently preparing for the indoor and outdoor track season.

Interim Athletic Director Tim McDiffett is excited about the success during the fall semester and is looking forward to the remainder of the year.

“We’ve had a terrific fall and I am so proud of all of our student-athletes and coaches,” McDiffett said. “Watching the live stream of Caroline Kurgat running away from the field for the national cross-country title was incredible, and having our women’s basketball team capture the championship of the final [GCI Great Alaska] Shootout will be a memory we will all cherish for a long time. Of course Seawolf volleyball continues to impress, achieving another NCAA post-season berth.”

Volleyball

After an impressive 2016 campaign, the Seawolves had many eyes on them. But after graduating some of their most valuable players, including setter Morgan Hooe, and the dismissal of two more players, the Seawolves had a hard time finding their rhythm and game dynamic. The Seawolves ended their season with an overall 19-11 and a 14-6 Great Northwest Athletic Conference record placing tied for third in the final GNAC rankings. The volleyball team also earned their fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth, placing seventh at the Division II West Regional Championships.

Junior outside hitter Leah Swiss had an impressive season delivering 415 kills and 15 double-doubles. Swiss ended the season ranked second in GNAC, averaging 3.37 kills, 2.79 digs, 0.45 aces and 0.47 blocks per set, which earned her First Team All-GNAC recognition and AVCA Division II honorable mention All-American.

Senior libero Keala Kaio-Perez also earned the GNAC recognition as well as a spot on the D2CAA All-West Region Volleyball Team — making her the first UAA libero to receive that honor. Kaio-Perez accumulated more than 500 digs in one season.

Junior middle blocker Tara Melton tabbed the GNAC co-Newcomer of the Year and setter Casey Davenport was awarded with the GNAC Freshman of the Year honors.

“I can’t wait for spring practice to start,” Swiss said in a press conference. “We’ve got a great core group coming back, and I know we’ll be hungry to get back here because we know how to get here and what it takes.”

Cross-country / track and field

The Seawolves made history by producing their first female national champion in cross-country. Senior Caroline Kurgat took the win at the Division II NCAA National Championship on Nov. 18.

Kurgat finished the six-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 32.3 seconds, leading her team to an overall fifth place finish. Junior Zennah Jepchumba also earned All-American honors with her 32nd place finish, while Edwin Kangogo collect the honor on the men’s side with a 19th place showing.

Throughout the season, Kurgat earned the GNAC title, Division II West Region title, three National Athlete of the Week honors, GNAC Athlete of the year and West Region Athlete of the Year before being named National Athlete of the Year.

Earlier in the season, the women’s team already captured their third consecutive GNAC title, securing five individual All-GNAC honors, while the men’s team finished runner-up, collecting two individual All-GNAC honors. At the meet, sophmore Emmah Chelimo was announced the Women’s Newcomer of the Year and Jorge Sanchez received the award on the men’s side.

At the NCAA Division II West Region Championships, the women’s team placed runner-up with all five scoring runners earning All-Region honors. Edwin Kangogo’s sixth place finish led the men’s team to a fifth place overall finish.

The distance squad as well as the remaining track and field squad is currently in their preparation for the indoor season. Their first meet will be held on Jan. 12-13.

Women’s basketball

So far, the women’s basketball team remains unbeaten this season and is ranked second nationally. The Seawolves’ winning streak currently stands at 9-0 overall and 3-0 in GNAC. The women have added some strong tournament wins to their record at the Wildcat Crossover Tournament in Ellensburg, Washington and Seawolf Hoops Classic at the Alaska Airlines Center in early November as well as the GCI Great Alaska Shootout title against D-I opponents.

The Green and Gold received strong games from junior center Hannah Wandersee of Kodiak, who excelled her career-high points per game to 27 as of now. This far into the season, Wandersee averages 17.1 points per game, and 6.8 rebounds per game. Head Coach Ryan McCarthy predicts her to earn All-American honors this season. Additionally, senior forward Shelby Cloninger produced six double-figures, including a career-high 22 points. She has currently 12.4 ppg and 6.1 rpg on her record.

The Seawolves will continue against GNAC opponents on Dec. 29 and return to their home court on Jan. 11 against Western Oregon University.