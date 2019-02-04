Dunleavy’s Board of Regent appointee withdraws name

On Jan. 21, Gov. Dunleavy appointed two new people to the UA Board of Regents to replace two regents with expiring terms. The two appointees were Tammy Randolph from North Pole and Darroll Hargraves from Wasilla.

Randolph faced backlash after her tweets and retweets on Twitter were shared publically. She apologized on Jan. 28 for the tweets that sparked controversy. She has since deactivated her Twitter account.

Two days later, on Jan. 30, Randolph wrote to the governor that she would be withdrawing her name from consideration. Her letter states:

“With this letter I formally withdraw my name from consideration for appointment to the University of Alaska Board of Regents.

I have the utmost respect for the institution and its mission, and I no longer wish to distract from its pressing business.

I am grateful for the honor you bestowed on me by forwarding my name for this position of distinction.

After much consideration and reflection today, I have decided that my priorities at this point in my life — my family and my businesses in Fairbanks — must take precedence.”

- Advertisement -

Randolph had no other comments for TNL, writing she believes she was “very clear” in her original letter.

The UA Board of Regents includes 11 members. Members’ terms last eight years, with the exception of the student regent, who is appointed for only two years. The new term will start Feb. 4.