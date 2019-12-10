Discounted, non-alcoholic student activities to bring holiday cheer

Kick-off winter break and help fight Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, with these non-alcoholic activities located around Anchorage at discounted student prices.

Off-Campus:

Alaska Escape Rooms Inc.

Alaska Escape Rooms, nationally ranked as one of the top 100 escape rooms in the country in 2019 by customer vote, is owned and operated by Graeme Deishl. The father of two daughters developed the idea as a way to keep his girls active, engaged and to create memories while developing their imaginations, he said.

This multiroom facility allows attendees to highlight their strengths through a series of challenging clues and puzzles, such as solving a riddle, that leads to a key to unlock the next room. Groups of up to 10 have a time limit of one hour to get through three rooms to complete the “mission” of escaping. There is also the bonus addition of the Virtual Reality Rooms, where participants can play games in an imaginary world.

Alaska Escape Rooms Inc. is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at 737 W. Fifth Ave. Ste. G.

Escape Room cost per person: $35

Group cost of eight or more people: $31.50

Virtual Reality Room cost: $60 per 30 minutes

Student discount: 25% off class trips with a professor

Full Curl Archery

Full Curl Archery, owned by David and Laura Stoddard, opened in 2010. The shop offers a full indoor archery range experience equipped with a variety of bow and arrow sizes. Handcrafted targets are made by Laura Stoddard, a UAA professor in the dental assisting program, “challenges even the most seasoned of archers,” David Stoddard said.

Full Curl Archery offers beginner to advanced level classes for archers with little or no experience, as well as group lessons of up to five people.

Aside from the traditional bow and arrow archery, Full Curl also offers “Techno Hunts,” or a simulated experience of hunting a real animal via a virtual reality headset.

Participants can use their own bows and arrows or rent from the facility. The Stoddards also offer bow and arrow tune-ups.

Full Curl Archery is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and 10 a.m-7 p.m. on the weekends at 12501 Old Seward Highway #4331.

Cost per person: $10

Techno Hunt cost: $30

Lesson cost: $35

Student discount: 10% off

Putters Wild

Putters Wild is the only indoor, 3D, blacklight mini-golf course in Anchorage. Groups of up to 10 people can participate at a time through the single 18-hole course. The use of 3D glasses is recommended by the establishment to enhance the experience. Along with golfing, owners Chris and Sophia Coskey also offer numerous single and multiplayer virtual reality games in three booths.

Attendees can enjoy the blaster-air cannons, jump shot trampoline basketball and coin-operated arcade games.

“[It’s] fun, a challenge and creative with beautiful murals and interactive obstacles, aided by 3D glasses,” Coskey said.

Putters Wild is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 3-8:30 p.m. On Saturday, it operates from noon-5:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon-7:30 p.m. at 1230 E. 68th Ave. #109

Single 18-hole round per person over the age of 3 cost: $9

Unlimited cost per person: $12

Virtual Reality Room cost: $10 per 10 minutes

Fun pass: $15-$22

Student discount: 10%

On-Campus:

UAA Cycling

Amy Klink is studying for her master’s degree in biology at UAA and teaching cycling classes on the side.

“I look forward to cycling because it’s a great workout that fits with my busy schedule. The instructor is full of energy to push your limits. Lastly, it’s a great stress reliever from school,” UAA nursing student Kate Alversado said.

Klink strives to make her classes fun, interactive and different from a typical cycling class.

“Other cycling classes can be repetitive. All you do is sprints and hills. However, I try to incorporate more exercises that will strengthen muscles,” Klink said.

Klink offers classes every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Seawolf Sports Complex.

Cost per student: Free for students enrolled in six or more credits

For more information and resources on how to combat SAD visit “Winter is coming and so is Seasonal Affective Disorder.”