DEVELOPING: 7.0 magnitude earthquake cancels classes and deals extensive damage to UAA campus buildings

At approximately 8:30 a.m. an intense magnitude-7 earthquake struck the Anchorage region.

Almost immediately, the National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning in the Cook Inlet and South Kenai Peninsula which has since been canceled.

Student union immediate aftermath. Video credit: Benjamin Miller

Both the initial and subsequent earthquakes and numerous aftershocks have dealt significant damage to the UAA campus. “We’re in the process of assessing the damage with our facilities team… we’ll continue to update [people] online and on social media,” said UAA Public Relations and Marketing Manager Kirstin Olmstead. At 9:18 a.m. the University closed campus with this alert: “The UAA Campus is closing. All non-essential personnel should go home. Please do not come to campus if you are not already here. We will continue to update.”

At 10:43 a.m the University sent out another alert directing students on and near campus to safety

“Employees and students near campus who need shelter, can go to the Gorsuch Commons in the student housing complex. We will continue to provide updates.”

At 11:25 a.m. the university issued the following alert closing multiple campuses for the foreseeable future: “UAA and the Chugiak-Eagle River Campus will remain closed through the weekend”

USUAA Vice President, Clare Baldwin, was in the Rasmussen Hall when the quake took place this morning.

“I dove under my desk,” Baldwin, student employee in the Dean’s office for the College of Business, said.

“My computer monitor falls on the table and it cracked… it’s all broken, all the pictures on walls and glass awards on shelves have fallen there’s glass everywhere,” Baldwin said. “The people [in] my office… we all kept yelling back and forth at each other while the building was shaking.”

After the quake, Baldwin described finding cracks in stairwells and walls of the Rassuman Hall.

“There’s damage everywhere,” she said.

Baldwin shared that staff and faculty did what they could to ensure the safety of students during the event.

“The chancellor and the provost were next door, immediately after the earthquake the two of them ran up and down the hallways making sure everyone in the building was OK,” Baldwin added.

“We’re in the process of assessing the damage of not only UAA but also all our the associated community campuses in the south-central region… the Matsu, Kenai Peninsula, Kodiak [and others]… the university is working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all students faculty and staff,” Robbie Graham, Associate Vice President of Public Affairs for the University of Alaska Statewide, said.

This is a developing story.