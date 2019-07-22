Curley adds 11 players to 2019-2020 hockey roster

With a new academic year and a new hockey season coming up, head coach Matt Curley announced the addition of 11 players to the 2019-2020 roster.

Dante Fantauzzi (Defense. Woodbridge, Ontario)

Fantauzzi is thrilled to join the team during a time of new coaching staff.

“I picked UAA because it was a great fit for me as a hockey player, and as a person. It gives me the opportunity to step in the lineup next year under a new coaching staff. The coaching staff did a fantastic job welcoming me and my family during the recruiting process and really sold their program,” Fantauzzi said

Fantauzzi recorded 32 points (9-23) in 122 games over the last three seasons with the North York Rangers. He played in 55 games and recorded 14 points (3-11) in 2017-18 and appeared in 53 games with 17 points (5-12) in 2018-19.

“It gives me the opportunity to strive for a [master of business administration] while I play hockey there, which was huge on the education aspect, and finally, on my official visit, it really felt like home. I fell in love with the facilities, the people of Anchorage and everything the school had to offer,” Fantauzzi said.

Rylee St. Onge (Forward. St. Catharines, Ontario)

St. Onge is not only excited to join UAA’s hockey team to further his college career, but he can’t wait to experience all that Alaska has to offer.

“We don’t have the mountains, northern lights and all that close to [Ontario], I want that experience. Second, I wanted to go somewhere I’d be able to play and develop my game as much as possible to hopefully help me get to the next step. UAA has a rich history and I want to try to help make it something that other people want to be a part of,” St. Onge said.

St. Onge skated in 297 games during his junior career and finished with 230 points (124-106).

“A player who has truly risen through the junior ranks, Rylee [St. Onge] comes to us having experience and success at all levels of junior hockey,” Curley said.

Brandon Perrone (Goalie. Hauppauge, New York)

Perrone, similar to other new recruits, is confident that joining the Seawolves during Curley’s new reign is going to bring positive outcomes.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, being able to pursue my hockey career and to be able to play in Alaska made the decision very easy for me. My goals for my hockey team is for us to be the best team in our conference, as well as winning a championship within my four years of attending UAA. I think with the coaching staff and support, we will have a great chance to achieve my goal,” Perrone said.

Perrone appeared in 100 games for the New Jersey Titans of the North American Hockey League. He finished with a 46-39-2 record, a 2.91 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Perrone was also named the NAHL Community Service Award recipient.

“Brandon [Perrone] exemplifies the type of person our program is about. Despite being a goaltender, Brandon was a captain for his team this past season, demonstrating the respect of his character by both teammates and coaches alike,” Curley said.

Taylor Lantz (Forward. Coleraine, Minnesota)

In the midst of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association wanting to prevent UAA from continuing in the conference, Lantz hopes to come out and play hard enough to change their minds.

“I chose UAA because of how great the coaches were and how much I believed in the future of the program and their plan of action. I also picked UAA because of its aviation program, as I have wanted to be a pilot since I’ve been 10 years old,” Lantz said. “My goal for our team to improve our record and make a good run in playoffs. I would also love to win a Governor Cup and to show the other WCHA teams that they should want to stay in our conference and want to come to Alaska and play us.”

Lantz recorded 70 points in 117 games during his junior career.

“Taylor [Lantz] is a strong skating, crafty forward who plays with a lot of grit and jam,” Curley said.

Brayden Camrud (Forward. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)

After having a highly successful career so far, Camrud hopes to bring his experience and skill to help the Seawolves become successful as well.

“I want to be able to play as hard as I can for the Seawolves while having as much individual and team success as possible,” Camrud said. “After talking to the coaches, it made the most sense to choose to come to UAA, as they had a very strong and positive mindset heading into the future.”

Camrud played in 168 games and tallied 146 points during his three-year career with the Humboldt Broncos. He also served as an assistant captain and had his number, 26, retired by the Broncos.

“Brayden [Camrud] is a highly skilled, playmaking forward who possesses a knack for passing, but also has the ability to finish when given the opportunity. Coming from the [Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League], his game should translate well in the highly competitive and physical nature of the WCHA. We are excited to have Brayden [Camrud] bring that mentality to our team this fall.”

In addition, six other players are joining the team. Brett Thorne, a defensive player from Bedford, Nova Scotia; Mack Hancock, a forward from Kingston, Ontario; Nick Wicks, a forward from Delta, British Columbia; Alex Frye, a forward from Clarkston, Michigan; Marcus Mitchell, a forward Kelowna, British Columbia and Troy Robillard, a defensive player from Coquitlam, British Columbia.

The team will kick off their 2019-2020 season in October.