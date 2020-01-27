EventsFeatures Contra dance memories: A photo story By Jason Herr - January 27, 2020 Contra dance goers enjoy their time at the Anchorage Folk Festival event held on January 3 in UAA’s Student Union. Photo by Christina Swayney. Dancers move about the dance floor during the contra dance event. Photo by Christina Swayney. A combination of UAA students, staff, faculty and the Anchorage community came together for the contra dance event on Jan. 23. Photo by Christina Swayney. The Pig Runners keep the music going at the Jan. 23 contra dance event. Photo by Christina Swayney. Two dancers smile as they respond to the calling of Brian DeMarcus. Photo by Christina Swayney. The contra dance event provides a night of dancing, community and smiles at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Photo by Christina Swayney. A view from above the UAA Student Union Cafeteria shows dancers enjoying music provided by the Pig Runners. Photo by Christina Swayney. Dancers respond to the directions of caller Brian DeMarcus as they link hands and dance. Photo by Christina Swayney. Dance partners change and change again as a part of folk dancing. Photo by Christina Swayney. Folk dancing can involve dancing with multiple partners at once or switching between several partners during a song. Photo by Christina Swayney. Folk dancing can involve dancing with multiple partners at once or switching between several partners during a song. Photo by Christina Swayney.