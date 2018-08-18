Community and Technical College partners with institute to improve reading and study skills

The UAA Community and Technical College has partnered with the Institute of Reading Development to offer a program that would help students learn and develop reading and study skills. The program has been active since 2012.

In September, the Fall Speed Reading and Study Skills program will be offered over the course of two consecutive weekends to a variety of students. The program intends to help students cut down the time spent on reading, study more efficiently and adapt their approach based on the type of material.

“They learn about techniques for scanning and parsing information in a quick fashion based on what kind of material you’re reading,” Dean of the UAA Community and Technical College Denise Runge, said. “You’re going to read differently when you’re reading a novel versus if you’re reading a standard scientific article.”

Although there is a partnership between UAA and the Institute of Reading Development, the classes are separate from the university’s academia. They are taught by instructors from the institute, and students can’t receive credit towards their progress at UAA.

Runge says the university’s role is to provide the opportunity and space for the private company to reach out to students who might be interested.

Judy Reilly, program director for the Institute of Reading Development, wrote in a letter sent to UAA students that those who participate in the program will be able to read textbooks twice as fast.

“You will understand and retain information better, even while reading at these higher speeds. In addition, you will be able to prepare for tests efficiently, without extensive reading,” she wrote.

Other benefits include the ability for students to repeat the program in the future for free. Referred to as the “lifetime instruction privilege,” students are able to take these classes again at more than 700 locations throughout the nation.

The first class takes place on the weekend of Sept. 8 and 9, and the second will be held on Sept. 15 and 16. There will be two sessions: one runs from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and the second, from 1:30 – 5 p.m. Students are free to choose which time frame works best for them upon registration.

There are also fees associated with the program. The course fee costs $299 and materials are an additional $39.

More information can be found on the Institute of Reading Development’s website, readingprograms.org.