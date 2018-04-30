Coming to peace with injury: UAA artist creates her urn

Ember Jackinsky, is currently finishing up her third year at UAA pursuing a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in sculpture, with a focus in Alaska Native Art. She recently made herself an urn, which stands 28 inches tall and 16 inches in diameter. It was created for an assignment for a ceramics class taught by adjunct professor Scott Jelich.

“My intent in creating the urn was… so many people have a debilitating view of death and of this ultimate passage in our lives,” Jackinsky said. “Having sustained major injuries in the past, it was a way to come to peace with that.”

Jackinsky came to UAA with prior experience in art, having supported herself as an artist for 30 years.

“I came here as a career artist outside of school, and when you are generating work, you’re trying to generate an income. It took me about two and a half years to get to where my work wasn’t frenzied… hurried and hyper intricate,” Jackinsky said.

Thomas Chung, assistant professor of art, has had Jackinsky in several of his classes.

“Ember Jackinsky is an accomplished, eclectic artist that is a talented storyteller and fascinating individual,” Chung said. “Her knowledge and skill sets are far reaching and touch on meaningful spiritual experiences.”

Jackinsky expressed that personal experiences have informed her artwork. She says that she enjoys creating faces in her pieces that smile back at her or ask her questions. Her urn even has a face on it.

“I look at these things and they reassure me and ask me questions, then challenge me to look inside of myself,” Jackinsky said. “The more we communicate authentically in life, the more the dreams that we have for the world can begin to manifest.”

Jackinsky has an upcoming First Friday show at Bootleggers 8 Star Saloon, 612 F St., on May 4 at 5 p.m.

To keep up with Jackinsky’s work, you can follow her Facebook page; Ember Jackinsky-Alaska Native Artist, or her Instagram: @emberjackinsky.