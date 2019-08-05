College perks include discounts

Being a freshman has its share of stress and responsibilities. One of these is money. Finances can be tight for a beginning college student. Fortunately, there are numerous discounts students can take advantage of.

Students need various necessities, especially freshmen. School supplies, computers, a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, these are all things one can buy and sometimes there is just not time for shopping. Thankfully, there is Amazon Prime for Students. It offers a free, six-month trial, which leads to $6.49 per month, or $59 annually.

Being a member of Amazon Prime also comes with free, two-day shipping on select purchases, unlimited photo storage and access to thousands of movies and shows on Amazon Prime.

Another discount available to students is through Apple Music, which offers a student subscription for $4.99 a month instead of the regular $9.99, so one can listen to their choice of tunes while studying.

If students have a car and find insurance expensive, State Farm has a “Good Student Discount.” The program has specific guidelines, so call a local State Farm for details.

If students utilize public transit in Anchorage, they can use their student ID, or Wolfcard, to ride the bus for free, which is paid for by student fees. The Wolfcard acts as a bus pass.

Students can also get the full Adobe Creative Cloud for $19.99, a month versus the regular $52.99 a month. This package includes Illustrator, PhotoShop, After Effects and other Adobe products, plus Photoshop, Lightroom and 20GB cloud of storage. PhotoShop itself can be accessed for only $9.99 a month.

There are also apps and websites that are great resources for student discounts. The Unidays app provides discounts on food, clothing, technology and more. Notifications for discounts from businesses such as Qdoba, H&M and Adidase are available through the app.

ID.me is a website that offers numerous discounts to students. These include hotel rooms in Las Vegas, products from Moose Jaw, a sporting goods store, and many more, such as numerous other retail, food and lifestyle vendors.

Students need to eat and sometimes a quick meal is the answer if there is last minute studying to do. There are a few local Anchorage restaurant discounts to assist this.

These establishments all offer discounts as long as students show their student ID: Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Dairy Queen, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, Qdoba and Waffle House.

Movies can be expensive at the theatre, but there is a student discount for that as well. Cinemark, AMC and Regal Theatres all offer discounts by showing student ID.

All student discounts vary by location in Anchorage.