College Cookbook: Sweet, sweet graduation

Celebrate your favorite graduate by making something sweet. This fun, sprinkle-smothered cake is rich chocolate with a cream cheese frosting.

You’ll need two cake pans that are the same size. You can use either a box cake or a homemade cake recipe. For simplicity’s sake I used a box. The same goes with the frosting.

Ingredients:

1 box of cake mix, your choice

Eggs, per instructions on box

Oil, per instructions on box

Water, per instructions on box

Cream cheese frosting, either homemade or store bought

Roughly 8 to 10 ounces of rainbow sprinkles

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, mix together the ingredients according to your cake recipe or the instructions on your boxed cake mix recipe. Preheat the oven according to your recipe. Mix until the ingredients are combined and a smooth, fluid batter has formed.

2. Fill each cake pan about halfway, leaving room for the cake to rise. Bake in the oven for the time allotted on your recipe and pan size.

3. While the cakes are baking, take this time to make your cream cheese frosting if you’re opting for the homemade version.

4. In a cookie sheet, dump out some sprinkles and spread evenly across the pan. Set aside.

5. When the cakes have finished baking, allow them to cool completely, about 20 minutes or so.

6. Remove the cakes from the pan. Frost the top of one of the cakes, and the bottom of another. Stack the cakes, sandwiching the frosting.

7. To easily sprinkle sides of the cake, start by generously frosting the sides of the entire cake.

8. Once the sides are frosted, using both hands, tilt the cake over and roll the frosted sides of the cake down the cookie sheet filled with sprinkles. Acting like the cake is a wheel, roll the cake across the cookie sheet until the sides are covered with sprinkles.

9. Set the cake down, and right side up. Continue frosting the top of the cake generously. Add a heaping amount of sprinkles so that the cake is completely covered.

10. Serve, and enjoy!