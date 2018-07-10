College Cookbook: Spam musubi

Growing up, my family would spend plenty of time in Hawaii visiting relatives during the summer. On days we would spend at the beach with our cousins, spam musubis were the go-to snack for us to refuel with between swimming and sandcastle building.

While Spam isn’t always in everyone’s comfort zone, this savory snack is as fun to eat as it is to make.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of white rice

– 1 can of Spam

– 1 package of dried seaweed

– 1/4 cup of maple syrup

– 1/8 cup of soy sauce

– 1/2 teaspoon of sesame oil

– 1/2 teaspoon of garlic (optional)

Directions:

1. Wash two cups of rice and start cooking it in a pot or rice cooker.

2. Cut Spam into 12 slices, widthwise. Rinse the empty can and save for later.

3. Using kitchen scissors, cut seaweed into inch-thick strips, if not already precut.

4. In a bowl, mix together the maple syrup, soy sauce, sesame oil and garlic to make the teriyaki sauce.

5. Spray a pan with no-stick cooking spray and lay as many slices of Spam down without overlapping.

6. Once all Spam is cooked, place it all back at once into the pan on low heat. Pour the mixed sauce over the slices.

7. With the empty Spam can, fill it one-fourth of the way with rice and flatten. Flip the can around and pat the back to remove rice. Lay Spam onto the bed of rice.

8. Use a seaweed strip to gently wrap around the musubi. Continue until all slices of Spam are used. Serves 12.