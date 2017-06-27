College Cookbook: Roses gone wild

You can spot the pink flowers of wild roses off the trails and possibly in your own backyard. Take advantage of the bounty by making a floral-flavored syrup to use in cocktails, baked goods or even over ice cream.

Spend a couple of hours outside to pick the petals. Make sure you only grab the petals, as the center part of the flower is its reproductive system. Harvesting should be done in areas free of pollution, avoiding any roads or railroad tracks. Once you gather about six cups, bring the petals home and wash them of any dirt or tag-along spiders and bugs.

Ingredients:

6 cups of rose petals

3 1/2 cups of water

3 cups of sugar

Directions:

1. In a large saucepan, combine the roses and water and heat on medium, making sure the petals are all under the water.

2. Once boiling, bring the heat down and let simmer for 15 minutes.

3. Strain the petal water and discard the roses. This is rosewater, and is good to use for other recipes as well.

4. Add in the sugar and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Bring the syrup to a boil.

5. Remove the pan from heat and store the rose syrup in a capped bottle for storing. It will stay good for about a month.